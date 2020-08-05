The long wait of 492 years ended today. Check out some images, wishes, quotes, messages, posters, greetings, and GIFs of Ram Ji to send to your loved ones

The long wait of 492 years ended today. It’s the most memorable day for the entire country and the world as today the foundation stone of Lord Ram’s magnificent temple was laid in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a symbolic silver brick in the innermost sanctuary of the site. Every street of Ayodhya has been decorated with paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and huge preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air.

The Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple at Ayodhya was performed at 12:15 and 15 seconds. The special thing about this muhurat was that Shri Ram born in Abhijit Muhurata and the foundation stone was laid in this same muhurat. Special attention was given to the sanitization of the place and tight security was arranged at the site. Gifts like silver bricks and coins for the ceremony have been sent by devotees from Varanasi to Tamil Nadu. The Ram Mandir will be constructed by using this silver and gold. The Panchpatra and Nag Achmani used for the puja during the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple was supplied from a metal firm from Moradabad.

Check out some images, wishes, quotes, messages, posters, greetings, and GIFs of Ram ji to send to your loved ones.

Many Many congratulations on the beginning of Ram Mandir construction!

May the blessings of Lord Ram fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and success, May you be blessed with all the happiness you desire and deserve. Congratulations!

Lord Rama was the personification of virtue, righteousness, courage & compassion. He stood for values of truth, respect for parents, kindness & love for all living beings.

Lord Rama’s life is a message in itself and inspires us to strive for nobility in thought, words and deeds. May this occasion motivate us to serve our nation and build fraternity in society.

