Today is Rama Navami, Lord Ram's Auspicious Appearance Day. Rama Navami is a Hindu spring festival that celebrates the birthday of Rama, the seventh avatar of the god Vishnu. Lord Rama’s rule was so unique and so virtuous that still today everyone wants Rama Rajya.

Today is Rāma Navami , the Auspicious Appearance Day of Lord Ram.

Lord Rama’s rule was so unique and so virtuous that still today everyone wants Rama Rajya.

Let us see the 11 unique features of Rama Rajya as described in Valmiki Ramayana.

1) Lord Rama ruled the entire earth for 11,000 years.

2) At that time Ayodhya was the capital city of the entire world.

3) During the reign of Lord Rama the forest, the rivers, the mountains, the hills, the earth, all seven islands and seven seas provided all the necessities of life in abundance. There was no scarcity of food, clothing and shelter. There was no poverty because people were not greedy and they did not exploit the nature.

4) There was no physical and mental suffering, no disease, no old age, no lamentation, no fear and no distress.

5) There was no theft during his reign.

6) Even the forest animals forgot their enmity and would not kill each other.

7) All the citizens loved Lord Rama, they always discussed the Supreme Lord’s activities. He was the life and soul of everyone and all considered him and worshipped him as the Supreme Lord.

8) People lived for several hundreds years happily and would have many children.

9) Even the agents of death would fear to enter the kingdom. People would die only if they wanted to die.

10) No women used to become widow.

11) The whole earth had transformed into Vaikuntha, the abode of the Supreme Lord.

We can still enjoy the pleasure of Vaikuntha if we live as per the teachings of Lord Rama. Let us enthrone Lord Rama in our hearts, let us spread his glories and create a society where there is no suffering but there is only happiness.

Lord Rāma has infinite Qualities, 16 of them are his unique Qualities

1) He never spoke lies.

2)He never spoke foul language.

3)He will not expect the other person to speak first. He himself will smile and start the relationship.

4)He never played games that involved luck.

5)He never remembered what he gave to others.

6)He never thought about his greatness.

7)If someone did many misdeeds to him but only one good thing sometime, he will only talk about that good thing and never about those many misdeeds.

8)If someone comes to him criticizing him, he will understand why that person is disappointed with him and answer him in such a way that the misunderstanding is erased.

9)He can be satisfied with 50% of what he usually eats. Even with 25% or even a handful of meal.

10)He indulged in pleasures without transcending social norms.

11)He was interested in Artha. He never wasted the wealth he acquired . But spent them in such a way that it is useful for everyone.

12)Though he was interested in Artha he was fully aware about the higher truth and did all his spiritual practices.

13) He was a well wisher, not just for his people but each and every creature on earth.

14)Never in his life time did he think about any other woman other than Sita.

15)His appearance was always pleasing. ie., he presented himself nicely in front others.

16)The principle of his life was to save anyone who surrendered at his feet. No matter how much harm that person had caused to him.

Gauranga Sundar Das is Iskconinc Communication Director and SM IT Head.