Ramadan 2019 Date & Time: Ramadan is said to be the most pious month of the 12 months of the Islamic calendar as in this month, Prophet Muhammad revealed the Quran to the Muslims. Ramadan is considered as one of the most pious festivals in Islam. The month of Ramadan holds much value for the followers of Islam. People believe that fasting in the month of Ramadan washes of all their sins done by them in the past. According to Islam, fasting in the month of Ramadan directly connects the devotees to Allah. All the Muslims will see for the moon pm 29th Shaban which is on May 5, 2019. If the moon will be visible then Shaban will end and Ramadan will begin on May 5, Thursday. If the moon will be not visible on May 5, in that case, Shaban will complete 30 days and the Ramadan will start from May 6, 2019. The fasting during the period of Ramadan starts from sunrise and ends at sunset. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is necessary acts that form the foundation of Muslim life. The month of Ramadan permits the worshippers to offer their prayer to Allah, express gratitude, help the needy and seek forgiveness.

During the period of Ramadan, Muslims wake up very early for the meal of Sehri and after that that they don’t drink water or eat food for the whole day. The meal before the dawn is called as sufur. The evening meals are known as Iftar. For the people of Delhi, the Sehri timing will end at 4:08 AM and Iftari will start at 7:15 PM. People of Muslim community break there fast known as Roza by eating dates at the time of Iftar. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad had three dates and a minimal amount of water at the time of iftar so he ended his fast by eating them. In Iftar, people eat a lot of traditional delicacies including kebabs, biriyanis and tikkas along with desserts like sheer khurma which is a delicious milky sweet made with vermicelli and saffron. Muslim people nowadays also throw Iftar parties and invite their friends and families.