Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims worldwide. It is a time of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion to Allah. During this sacred period, Muslims observe daily fasts from dawn to dusk, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and other activities.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims worldwide.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims worldwide. It is a time of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion to Allah. During this sacred period, Muslims observe daily fasts from dawn to dusk, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and other activities. The fast is broken each evening with a meal known as Iftar, traditionally starting with dates and water, followed by a larger meal shared with family and friends. The pre-dawn meal before fasting begins is called Suhoor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Significance of Ramadan Fasting

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, making it an essential practice of worship. It is observed as a way to develop self-control, gratitude, and empathy for those who are less fortunate. While fasting is a religious obligation, exemptions are granted to individuals who are ill, elderly, pregnant, nursing, traveling, or otherwise unable to fast due to valid reasons.

Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is not only about abstaining from food but also about strengthening one’s faith and connection with Allah. Many Muslims dedicate more time to prayer, Quran recitation, and engaging in acts of charity. Giving Zakat (mandatory charity) and Sadaqah (voluntary charity) are highly encouraged during this month, further reinforcing the spirit of generosity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The conclusion of Ramadan is marked by the grand celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of fasting and is a joyous occasion spent with loved ones.

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Moon Sighting, and Start of Fasting

The eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Shaban, began on Friday, January 31, 2025. Traditionally, the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan is expected to be sighted on the 29th day of Shaban, which falls on February 28 (Friday) this year. If the moon is visible, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1, 2025, in many countries.

However, if the moon is not sighted, Shaban will be extended by one more day, and Ramadan will start on March 2, 2025, according to scholars and experts.

A rare occurrence will take place in 2025, where Muslims in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are expected to observe the crescent moon on the same day as those in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and other Arab nations. This synchronization is due to the month of Shaban beginning on the same date in these countries this year.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and moon-sighting committees in various countries have called upon Muslims to observe the sky for the Ramadan crescent moon on the evening of February 28, 2025. If the moon is sighted, Taraweeh prayers will commence that night, and the first fast of Ramadan will be observed on March 1, 2025. If not, Ramadan will officially begin on March 2, 2025.

Ramadan Fasting: Essential Dos and Don’ts

5 Essential Dos of Ramadan Fasting

Eat a Nutritious Sehri (Pre-Dawn Meal): A well-balanced meal before dawn provides the necessary energy to sustain the fast throughout the day. Break Fast with Dates and Water: Following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it is recommended to break the fast with dates and water. Dates offer a quick energy boost, while water helps with rehydration. Engage in Extra Prayers and Quran Recitation: Ramadan is a time for spiritual growth. Participate in additional prayers like Taraweeh, make supplications (dua), and strive to complete the Quran by the end of the month. Be Charitable and Help Others: Generosity is a fundamental aspect of Ramadan. Giving Zakat and Sadaqah supports those in need and enhances spiritual rewards. Providing Iftar meals for the less fortunate is also a noble act. Practice Patience and Good Conduct: Fasting is not just about avoiding food and drink but also about controlling emotions and behavior. Avoid arguments, practice kindness, and exhibit good manners.

5 Things to Avoid During Ramadan Fasting

Don’t Skip Sehri: Skipping the pre-dawn meal can make fasting more challenging, leading to fatigue and dehydration. Even if not hungry, consuming light food and drinking sufficient water is recommended. Don’t Overeat at Iftar: Overindulging in heavy, oily, or sugary foods can cause bloating and sluggishness. Eating in moderation and choosing nutritious foods ensures a healthy fasting experience. Don’t Waste Time on Unproductive Activities: Ramadan is a time for self-improvement. Excessive time spent on social media, television, or unnecessary distractions should be minimized. Don’t Use Harsh Language: Gossiping, lying, arguing, and using offensive language can diminish the spiritual benefits of fasting. Maintaining good character is essential. Don’t Delay Maghrib and Taraweeh Prayers: Performing Maghrib prayer promptly after breaking the fast is important. Attending Taraweeh prayers regularly enhances spiritual devotion during Ramadan.