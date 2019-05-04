Ramzan Mubarak 2019 wishes, messages, quotes, greeting in English, Happy Ramadan DP, Whatsapp Status, Facebook photos, Wallpapers: As the auspicious occasion of Ramzan knocks the door, people are showing their excitement for the holy festivals. Muslims around the globe have started prepping up for the festival. This year, the holy month of Ramadan will be observed from May 5 to June 4, depending on the sightedness of moon. Ramzan falls under the 9th month of Islamic calendar and Muslims laud it with full fervour and dedication.

Ramzan Mubarak 2019 wishes, messages, quotes, greeting in English: Happy Ramadan DP, Whatsapp Status, Facebook photos, Wallpapers: Celebrating the holy festival in scorching heat and dryness, Muslims offer their prayers to Allah. Ramadan, often known as Ramzan is one of the most important Muslim festivals celebrated round the globe. From the strict fasting which refrains the intake of food, liquid, smoking and drinking to the delicious food prepared in Iftaar parties, Ramzan is as special as it feels.

On this auspicious occasion, we have brought the best wishes in English language to bring a smile on the faces of your close ones. Take a look!

The key to success is reflected in the Qur’an. May we find blessing and guidance as we recite it altogether in the Ramadan days.

Happy Ramadan!

On the month of Ramadan, I am wishing you four weeks of blessings, 30 days of clemency, and 720 hours of enlightenment.

Happy Ramadan

As the month of Ramadan starts, talk respectfully,

treat others kindly, walk modestly and pray sincerely.

May Allah bless you and your family.

Ramadan Chand Mubarak..!!

May this Ramadan enlighten you, explain your understandings and judgments between rights and wrongs, Between the truth and the false, Wishing you a Happy Ramadan 2018.

May ALLAH bestowed you peace,

serenity , tranquility and health

in this HOLY MONTH of “RAMADAN”

along with his blessing and bliss.

Ramadan Chand Mubarak..!!

May this Holy Ramadan be the start of your happiness

May this bring you joy, good fortune, and prosperity.

Have a blessed Ramadan Moon!

May the angels Protect you!

May the sorrows forget you!

May the goodness surround you!

May Allah Bless you!

RAMADAN Moon Night Mubarak!

The holy month of Ramadan arrives now, May Allah accept our devotions and pardon our all immoralities.

Chand Raat Mubarak to you and your family.

May Divine Pour His blessings on you

like rain throughout this holy month

recite Quran for blessings

be caring about your prayers

the Merciful will give you more than,

Happy Ramadan Moon

I pray this Ramadan to be kind and generous, May, the Blessings, and Forgiveness from Allah finds you, May he bless you with love and mercy. Ramadan Kareem Wishes.

As the Holy Occasion of Ramadan is here, May Love, Peace, Joy fill the atmosphere around you, May Allah enable us to reap Ramadan Benefits, Good Fortune, Ameen, Wish you and your Family a Blessed Ramadan Kareem.