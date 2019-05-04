Ramzan Mubarak 2019 wishes, messages, quotes, greeting in Urdu, Happy Ramadan DP, Whatsapp Status, Facebook photos, Wallpapers: One of the most-awaited festivals of Muslims, Ramzan is approaching and people are excited for it. From the pious fasts to delicious Iftaar food, everything is special about Ramzan. Also known as Ramadan, Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and every Muslim around the globe commemorates fast for it. On the special occasion of Ramadan approaching, we have brought 10 wishes in Urdu language. Send these wishes to all your friends and relatives, leaving a smile on their face.

Eid is one of the biggest Muslim festivals which is observed as soon as the Ramadan ends. The other important festival is Eid Al Adha. Muslims celebrate this festival which utmost dedication and consider it to be holy sacrifice for Allah.

Ramzan Men Ho Jaye Sabki Murad Puri, Mile sabko dhero khusiya aur na rahe koi ichcha adhuri

Be-Zubanon Ko Jub Wo Zaban Deta Hai, Parhne Ko Phir Wo Quraan Deta Hai, Bakhshne Pe Aye Jub Ummat K Gunahon Ko, Tohfe Mai Gunahgaron Ko Ramzan Deta Hai.

Ae maah-ae-Ramzan aahista chal, Abhi kaafi karz Chukana hai. ALLAH ko karna hai Raazi Aur Gunaho ko Mitana hai. Khwaabon ko Likhna hai Aur RAB ko Manana hai.

Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe Chand Mubarak Kehty Hain, Sab Se Phle Hum Aap Ko Ramazan Mubarak Kehty Hain.

Na mere paas izzat-e-ramazan, Na kabhi ki ibadat-e-ramazan, Dushman-e-aish ka main dushman hun, go ki the farz hurmat-e-ramazan.

Be-Zabano Ko Jab Wo Zaban Deta Hai

Parhen Ko Phir Wo Quraan Deta Hai

Bakhshne Pe Aaye Jab Ummat ke Gunaho Ko

Tohfey Mein Gunahgaro Ko Ramzan Deta Hai

Mazhab Ki Deewar Par Insaniyat Ka Lehja Rakha, Is Ramzan Tumhare Liye Hune Bhi Roza Rakha

Kuch Is Qadr Pak ho Rishta Tere Aur Mere Darmiyan Ka, Jaise Taqreeb-e-Eid Aur Mah-e-Ramzan Ka.

Chand suraj aur ye taare

Kehne aaye hai tumko saare

Ramzan mein roze ki maango dua

Aur samjho har sapna hai poora hua

Ramzan Mubarak

Hum aapke dil mein rehte hain, Isliye har dard sehte hain, Koi humse pehle WISH na kar de aapko, Isliye sab se pehle Happy Ramadan ul mubarak kehte hain.