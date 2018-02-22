Rashi Menda found herself in the same dilemma of having a full closet and still having nothing to wear but she hit upon the idea of getting women to not just discover fashion but to buy and sell it as well. Pre-owned fashion became her mantra and she launched Zaplye.com. Rashi has also launched a private label called 'ISU' and talks more about it in this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan.

She is a young woman who found herself in a closet full of clothes and accessories but found ‘nothing to wear’. Rashi Menda then hit upon the idea of getting women to not just discover fashion but to buy and sell it as well. Pre-owned fashion became her mantra and she launched Zaplye.com. Today, Rashi has also launched a private label called ‘ISU’ and in this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, talks about fashion for Indian women, what a woman must own and more.

NewsX: What’s the idea behind ISU?

Rashi: Inspired by the bright lights of London, ISU is packed with edgy, downtown styles from bodycons to ripped jeans to casual tops. Pronounced ‘Is You’, our products are designed keeping the young millennial woman in mind – she is aspirational, independent, fashion-driven, wild and free.

We often hear women complaining about the quality and sizing available in India and this is something we strive to change. From sourcing the right fabrics so that it falls flawlessly on the skin to studying body blocks, we have focused on learning and understanding what works for our audience. With ISU, we want to solve the sizing issue for Indian women, where everything they wear looks great on their bodies.

NewsX: How does ISU cater to an Indian woman’s fashion needs?

Rashi: Understanding our audience and their needs are our focus. Using data analytics, we follow and study trends carefully, which is also something that other brands are doing, when coming up with designs. In addition to designs, we aim to solve the three main problems faced by Indian woman – innovative trends, quality and sizing, and in doing so, will be ahead of the game. By delving into their lifestyles and offering products that fit these, we aim to solve the current gaps. This is our USP.

NewsX: Do you think young women in India are fashion-conscious today?

Rashi: Being fashion-conscious means one is always buying latest trends and is not making purchase decisions driven by prices. In India, we find that a majority of women are price sensitive and a select few will buy a trend irrespective of the price. Women in India are forward thinking when it comes to trends, informed, ready to experiment and don’t conform but not fashion – conscious.

NewsX: What are the ten things any woman must have in her wardrobe?

Rashi: This is my list –

A white tee – easy to pair with distressed jeans or a fancy flowy skirt

Blue Jeans – The classic go-to where one can throw on a fancy top and be all set for the evening or a cotton shirt for office wear.

LBD – The timeless classic

Oversized Denim Jacket – Who doesn’t love a boho look on the weekend?

Floral Mini dress – we all love brunches

White sneakers – Chic, comfy and stylish

A cross-body handbag

A pair of Raybans

Bodycon dresses – obvio for a date night

A Trench Coat



NewsX: There are so many fashion brands today; how is ISU different?

Rashi: ISU is for a woman who cares about buying what looks great on her – We are committed to building a brand that builds on the quality and sizing majorly keeping trends in mind as well. Not only that, we want to be the brand that gives you the perfect fit, not just in terms of quality but also style and personality. We aim to be the brand that provides fresh, edgy and fun pieces to women who want to look different and yet be comfortable. At the end of it, we want to shape lifestyles and better experiences. Keeping technology at the heart of all we do, we would like to continue building and nurturing a community of like-minded women, who are fashion conscious, and provide them with a wardrobe that they will actually wear.

NewsX: Most Indian women tend to be pear or apple-shaped. Do international brands cater to this body type? How does ISU cater to this?

Rashi: Indian body types are very different from rest of the world, we spent almost 12 months understanding different preferences and styles of Indian women and we have come up with body blocks on the basis of that – our sample set was of 550 women. We found that Indian women typically have 5 main body types and the label will accommodate all of these in addition to the traditional sizes offered by international brands. While picking the right material plays a big part in this, picking the right styles for these body types is equally critical, which is something we spend time on. This is something international brands do not cater to. Exploring these gaps and offering solutions is what we do best.

