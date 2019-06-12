Reliance AJIO coupons can be availed only by Jio users for which they will have to go for a prepaid recharge either of Rs 198 or Rs 399. Once the recharge is done, they will be able to avail vouchers worth Rs 198 or Rs 399 with a cart value of Rs 999 and 1399 respectively.

In yet another good news to customers, Reliance Jio is offering free AJIO coupons on prepaid recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 399. The offer will be valid from June 3 to July 14, 2019. The offer can be availed by Jio users only. They can avail AJIO coupons worth Rs 198 and Rs 399 only after they have gone for the same price prepaid plan. It’s applicable for new as well as existing Jio subscribers and also valid for postpaid Jio users who opt for prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge offer of Rs 198 can be combined with AJIO coupon worth Rs 198 which can be redeemed five times. Notably, the coupon can only be used once every month. Users should note that they will need to have a minimum cart value of Rs 999 to avail the Rs 198 AJIO coupon.

The offer will also be valid for Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399 which bundles AJIO coupon of Rs. 399. The 399 coupons, like the 198 one can be redeemed five times i.e, to be used only once every month. However, to redeem this coupon, people will need to have a minimum cart value of Rs 1,399.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that the AJIO discount coupons will be over and above the existing offers on the AJIO website which means that users can bundle the coupons with other offers and discounts as well.

Given the flexibility of the offer, users are advised to avail the offer at the earliest. There are chances of server error in the last few days because of heavy traffic on the site. Hence, to avoid the last minute hassle, AJIO users are suggested to avail the plan right away, because then only they will be eligible for the voucher.