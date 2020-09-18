Cali based Social Media Star Valery Altamar reigns the internet with her coveted physique. She started off her journey at the tender age of 16 and became brands' favourite in a very short span of time.

Great brands seek great collaboration. They look for captivating personalities that can add value to the brand while they represent it. Few of the rare ones that checks all the boxes of requirements by prominent brands includes Valery Altamar. Since her rise she continues to enjoy being in demand by key brands.

Cali based Social Media Star Valery Altamar reigns the internet right from the very first step she took in her modelling career. She started off her journey at the tender age of 16 and in a very short span of time she became brand’s favourite. Multiple popular brands remain keen to associate with Valery.

This 21 years old model is flooded with immense love and adorance by her fans. She relishes magnificent instagram following of more than 2 million people around the world. Her glamorous and delectable instagram feed keeps her audience wanting for more. She is rightly addressed to have one of the most stunning and varied social media feed.

The brand circuit picks her not only for her charming personality but also her well worked upon body. Valery provides major body goals on social media. Her pictures inspire many, especially the young audiences and influencers. She has spent years working upon her body to reach the transformation cherished by mass. She falls into one of the prominent selects by lingerie and loungewear brands for all the right reasons.

Achieving so much at such young age leaves Valery overwhelmed for the amazing response she gets from her followers and brands. She believes she has a long way to go yet. She thrives hard to keep up with the expectations of her followers. It takes a lot for her to maintain the body and image she holds to remain cherishable in the eyes of her fans and stay in demand for endorsements.

