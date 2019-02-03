Valentine's day has been originated outside but in India also is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm and is mostly seen among young couples. Giving rose to your significant one is a way to tell them that you love them and would like to be with them. Roses come in various color white, red, pink, yellow, and many other colors and every color denotes something!

Valentine’s day is a celebration of love and affection where the young couple give each other gifts and display their feelings for each other. Valentine’s day is celebrated every year on February 14 and marks the last day of valentines week. This year valentines week will start on February 7 and will end open February 14. The valentines week starts with Rose day where couple gift each other beautiful flowers.

The valentines week schedule for this year is:

February 7- Rose Day

February 8- Propose Day

February 9- Chocolate Day

February 10- Teddy Day

February 11- Promise Day

February 12- Hug Day

February 13- Kiss Day

February 14- Valentines day

Giving rose to your significant one is a way to tell them that you love them and would like to be with them. Roses come in various color white, red, pink, yellow, and many other colors and every color denotes something!

A yellow rose means friendship

Red rose means love

Pink rose means you like them

White rose means you seem them as a sister/brother or just a friend.

Here are some wishes, shyaris for your significant other on Rose day

I'd rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck. Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm schizophrenic, and so am I. Out of all the flowers that bloom in this world, the rose is by far the most beautiful of all. There may be a lot of flowers in a person's life but there can only be one rose, that is real. It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important. How did it happen that their lips came together? How does it happen that birds sing, that snow melts, that the rose unfolds, that the dawn whitens behind the stark shapes of trees on the quivering summit of the hill? A kiss, and all was said.

I know what thorns the growing rose defends;

I think the honey guarded with a sting

