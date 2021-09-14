Get ready and roll up your sleeves for the most royal event in town, i.e The Comeback Show by the Royal Fables at Bikaner House, New Delhi on September 15th and 16th. One of India’s most authentic platforms promoting the craft, culture and cuisine of Princely States, Royal Fables has joined hands with Sujhal, Jewel Of The Royals, The Titus Museum, Maserati, Petal Maserati, Campo Viejo and Pracheen to put up a show worth a royal gaze.
Anshu Khanna, Founder, Royal Fables, said, “Royal Fables Comeback Show is my little prayer for the life of refinement coming back to us in full gusto. Our collective hope is that the rich-treasure trunk of hand-crafted fables get unlocked once again. Hopefully, reinstating the luxurious craft of artists and artisans who work within Palace Karakhanas and legendary studios of India. With hope in my heart, I welcome you to relive the regal era with us.”
Extending her best wishes to the team of Royal Fables, H.H Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda- Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya, expressed, “The last two years have been trying, especially for the craftsmen, the weavers, the artists and the artisans. I am glad that hope is returning and platforms like Royal Fables are trying to bring the arclight back on our hand crafted legacy.”
The keynote sessions at the event, starting September 15th, would include inauguration ceremony at 12:30 pm, which will witness Raja Bimlendra Mohan Mishra of Ayodhya, Princess Vaishnavi Kumari of Kishangarh and Smt. Maneka Gandhi in attendance. This will be followed by sessions named, ‘The royal beauty ritual’ at 2 pm, Kitchen Tales; Keeping a culinary heritage alive at 3 pm and Craft the clusters as tools of women empowerment at 4 pm.
On September 16th , the note-worthy events would include ‘The fine line: The culture of expression’, The curated walkthrough, The culture of patronage , concluding with NewsX’s presentation ‘The legacy keepers: The young custodian’, which will witness Cynthia Meera Frederick, Historian & Uday Pratap Singh, Anchor, NewsX, in conversation with Jema Akshita Bhanjdeo of Mayurbhanj, Princess Mriganda Kumari of Pratapgarh, R.K Chandni Kumari Seohara & Kunwar Yaduveer Singh, Bera.
The top ten things to watch out for in this comeback edition planned, executed and celebrated under the damocles sword of a pandemic include:
- The sheer beauty of Princess Vaishnavi Kumari of Kishangarh’s textile inspired miniature art. It is a veritable must have for any art lover.
- The rich, embellished collection of jewels for the royals from Sujhal, Gujarat’s best kept secret.
- The sheer beauty of heirloom pieces crafted by the young costumer Pankaj S who creates sheer magic with hand made tilla, vintage weaves, old tanjore art on textiles, jewelled necklines and the finest resham do taar collections for men.
- It is time for textile lovers to be spoilt silly for choice. Royal Fables have a treasure trove to take home: The vibrance of textile exponent Bela Sanghavi, patolas, ikat and Paithani in silk rubs shoulders with the inimitable gold weave of Mansa, immortalized by Thakurani Darshana Kumari of Mandawa, Kanwarani Ritu Sinhji Wankaner who revives classic designs and gives them a contemporary twist. To add to that is the first ever presence of Weaver’s Studio, the master weavers platform who step onto the forum for the first time with their vibrant Varanasi looms by Reshma Punj. Rich, regal and perfect for the festive feel.
- If we speak of royalty, can chiffons be left behind? Get festive ready with exquisitely embroidered chiffons by Kanwarani Dipti Singh of Kacchi Baroda and Kanwarani Geetanjali Shekhawat Jassowala. Or opt for the digital prints by Rani Jaykirti Singh Baria. Couple them with her velvet jackets and capes. And lo and behold, you are an epitome of regalia.
- A dedicated space for varied charities: Urja lead by H.H. Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda opens its first forum outside of Baroda, Giri Foundation that celebrates crafts of the hills brings clusters reviving the delicate Chamba rumal, Maneka Gandhi’s PFA returns with its hand blown glass and you have women from Afghanistan creating sustainable home décor elements with retouched saris and textiles.
- Every aspect of royal heritage is captured through talks on royal cuisine, patronage, art, philanthropy, beauty rituals etc. Each talk steered by an industry expert. The library at Bikaner House will resonate with strong voices that relive the raj. Including the chat by Uday Pratap Singh in conversation with young royals and their ‘tryst with destiny’.
- Heritage must be showcased to perfection and Royal Fables have the top ateliers participating in a costume parade that comes alive in the Chand Bagh of Bikaner house. Under the crystal sky and the shining stars will be presented 30 hand crafted pieces, modelled by young royals who walk to the tune of Umraa Langa singing with Kamaakshi Khanna.
- The culinary platform Kitchen of the Kings that once again collaborates the cloud kitchen of Pracheen, India before 1947 with the cuisine from the royal kitchens of Rampur. Scrumptious curries and kebabs cooked in flavoured ghee from Pratap Garh celebrate the erstwhile era.
- Last but not the least, they promise to follow all COVID protocols, ensuring the heritage experience is also safe and sound for each of their patrons of heritage.