Get ready and roll up your sleeves for the most royal event in town, i.e The Comeback Show by the Royal Fables at Bikaner House, New Delhi on September 15th and 16th. One of India’s most authentic platforms promoting the craft, culture and cuisine of Princely States, Royal Fables has joined hands with Sujhal, Jewel Of The Royals, The Titus Museum, Maserati, Petal Maserati, Campo Viejo and Pracheen to put up a show worth a royal gaze.

Anshu Khanna, Founder, Royal Fables, said, “Royal Fables Comeback Show is my little prayer for the life of refinement coming back to us in full gusto. Our collective hope is that the rich-treasure trunk of hand-crafted fables get unlocked once again. Hopefully, reinstating the luxurious craft of artists and artisans who work within Palace Karakhanas and legendary studios of India. With hope in my heart, I welcome you to relive the regal era with us.”

Extending her best wishes to the team of Royal Fables, H.H Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda- Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya, expressed, “The last two years have been trying, especially for the craftsmen, the weavers, the artists and the artisans. I am glad that hope is returning and platforms like Royal Fables are trying to bring the arclight back on our hand crafted legacy.”

The keynote sessions at the event, starting September 15th, would include inauguration ceremony at 12:30 pm, which will witness Raja Bimlendra Mohan Mishra of Ayodhya, Princess Vaishnavi Kumari of Kishangarh and Smt. Maneka Gandhi in attendance. This will be followed by sessions named, ‘The royal beauty ritual’ at 2 pm, Kitchen Tales; Keeping a culinary heritage alive at 3 pm and Craft the clusters as tools of women empowerment at 4 pm.

On September 16th , the note-worthy events would include ‘The fine line: The culture of expression’, The curated walkthrough, The culture of patronage , concluding with NewsX’s presentation ‘The legacy keepers: The young custodian’, which will witness Cynthia Meera Frederick, Historian & Uday Pratap Singh, Anchor, NewsX, in conversation with Jema Akshita Bhanjdeo of Mayurbhanj, Princess Mriganda Kumari of Pratapgarh, R.K Chandni Kumari Seohara & Kunwar Yaduveer Singh, Bera.

The top ten things to watch out for in this comeback edition planned, executed and celebrated under the damocles sword of a pandemic include: