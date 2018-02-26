Its times to let go the bad and welcome the goodness with the celebration of Holi that welcomes the spring along with it. The festival famous for joyful and vibrant gesture of applying colors on each other’s as applying color signifies the adding of colors to life with prosperity. Holi which is famous all over the world is also somehow taken as risk or danger for the women who are willing to play it among the crowd of the people who are covered with paints on their face. Many rape and molestation cases are seen taking place on this festival. To avoid this, women should keep the following safety in mind before heading to play Holi outside their residential areas.

The festival is said to be the triumph of good over evil as but doesn’t meet the point when it comes to the safety of woman in Holi. The festival played with different colours and dancing, singing is slowly turning into an unsafe situation for the women who will play Holi same as a man does. The women on this day are seen playing Holi inside their residential areas and are acre to step outside as they find it unsafe and insecure with the force full act of men molesting them while trying to apply colours. The awful situation with the women has been are portrayed in Films like ‘Daamini’ where the domestic help gets raped by the owner’s son inside the house only. Many molestation cases are also seen in reality.

On this festival, people get excuses to consume Bhaang (marijuana) as it is a tradition which has been followed since the medieval era. The unconscious mind of the men is unable to control their mind and is involved in the wrongdoing with the girls are often ended up doing rape and molestation. The reason for the men to take advantage on this occasion is the face which is fully painted with colours and is unable to identify the person. There are many cases where the female traveller or blog writer is seen dressing up like guys just to participate in the Holi celebration taking place nearby them.

Follow the Ten measures to celebrate safe colourful Holi

Choose your circle carefully: While you are planning to celebrate Holi make sure to go along with the trustable and faithful person along with you. It can be your best friend, brother anyone.

Don’t consume Bhaang in peer pressure: Sometimes it’s ok to say ‘No’. Don’t consume the beverage until you are sure of carrying yourself with a conscious mind. Feel free to enjoy without drinking.

Cover your Body Fully with a long dress: Covering the body is a good idea to prevent your skin from getting damaged with the harsh colours and also preventing yourself from falling into an evil eye.

Speak Out Loud: If something is wrong happening to you or you are not ok with the things then speak out for yourself .Until and unless you speak for yourself nobody will speak for you. The change begins first with you.

Avoid going too far places: Don’t go to the places that are way too far from your place or are totally unknown to you. On this day you can face many traffic jams and disturbance created by the drunken people.

Keep an eye on the place and people around you: Enjoy the essence of Holi to the fullest but don’t forget to examine the people and place around you.

Make sure to keep your Electric Gadgets safely: Many thieves roam around on this day to loot the people. So make sure to keep your electronic gadgets safely. Also, make sure to charge your mobile before stepping outside the house.

Carry some of the safety measures tools along with you: Don’t hesitate to carry pepper spray, chilli powder, and some other ladies safety measures to ensure your safety on your own.

Save the Important Helpline Numbers: Always save the helpline numbers for women, police number, ambulance number etc and remember the phone number of the people whom you can call for help if needed.

Be Brave: Nobody can dare to touch you until they find you weak so be brave and strong use your mind to tackle the problem and be confident.