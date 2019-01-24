Samkashti Chaturthi 2019: On this auspicious day Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with offering water, sesame seeds, til food, leaves among other things to Lord Ganesha. It is said that praying to Lord Ganesha today will fulfil all your wishes, remove all obstacles and take you forward in life. So here are vrat kathas, rituals, time for moonrise and significance of Samkashti Chaturthi.

Samkashti Chaturthi 2019: Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated every year during the lunar months of the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of dark lunar phase or waning phase also called as Krishna Paksha. On this day devotees follow a strict fasting routine and break their fast at night after eating auspicious food after seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessing.

It is believed that on this day all wishes will be fulfilled by Lord Ganesha if people pray with devotion. Praying on this day is believed to remove all obstacles as Ganesha symbolises supreme lord intelligence. The Samkashti Chaturthi is celebrated in the second quadrant after the new moon Shukla Paksha it is called as Vinayak Chaturthi. This day is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi 2019:

Take bath before sunrise on the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi. As soon as taking bath is done, bow to the north direction and worship Lord Ganesha and offer water with sesame seeds. The water has to be mixed with Sesame Seeds as they are considered good. If you are keeping a fast keep it all day or don’t keep it at all. Worship Lord Ganesha by reciting Ganapati Atharvasheersha. In the night devotees should break their fast by eating things made of sesame, it is said that sin is cut off if sesame seeds and food items are taken. Do not offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Ganesha as he becomes angry with them, it is believed that Tulsi Ji has cursed Ganesh Ji.

Sankashti Chaturthi Katha in Hindi 2019:

कहते हैं महाराज हरिश्चंद्र के काल में एक कुम्हार रहता था। एक बार उसने बर्तन बनाकर आंवा लगाया, पर आवां पका ही नहीं। बार-बार बर्तन कच्चे रह गए। जिसके बाद कुम्हार ने एक तांत्रिक से पूछा, तो उसने कहा कि तुम्हे बलि देनी होगी तब उसने तपस्वी ऋषि जिनकी मौत हो चुकी थी, उनके बेटे की बलि दे दी। उस दिन सकट चौथ थी। जिस बच्चे की बलि दी गई उसकी मां ने उस दिन व्रत रखा था। सवेरे कुम्हार ने देखा कि वो बच्चा मरा नहींं था बल्कि खेल रहा था। डर कर कुम्हार ने राजा के सामने अपना पाप स्वीकार किया। राजा ने वृद्धा से इस चमत्कार का रहस्य पूछा, तो उसने गणेश पूजा के विषय में बताया। तब राजा ने सकट चौथ की महिमा को माना और पूरे शहर में पूजा का आदेश दिया।

Sankashti Chaturthi Time 2019:

Today on January 24, 2019, Moon rise or chandrodaya will take place at 8:20 pm.

Sankashti Chaturthi vrat katha video:

Read More