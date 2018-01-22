Saraswati Puja is observed on 'Vasant Panchmi', which falls in the month January-February. Kolkata, the cultural capital of India celebrates the festivity with devotion. An idol of Goddess are installed temporarily in a locality where young boys and girls take part in the ritual. Scroll down to see few f Saraswati Puja wishes and greetings for Whatsapp and Facebook.

In Bengali culture Saraswati Puja reflects respect towards wisdom, arts and crafts to Maa Saraswati who is the Hindu Goddess of Learning. As per the Gregorian calendar, Saraswati Puja is observed on ‘Vasant Panchmi’, which falls in the month January-February. Kolkata, the cultural capital of India celebrates the festivity with devotion. An idol of Goddess are installed temporarily in a locality where young boys and girls take part in the ritual dressed in traditional yellow attire and worship the Goddess on this day. Apart from students, musicians and artists also gather on the day to seek the Goddess’ blessings.

To seek her divine blessings, all the items related to studies, musical instruments are placed near the Goddess of arts and crafts. None of things placed near Maa Saraswati are used on that particular day. One of the most important rituals, which are performed on Saraswati Puja is an auspicious ceremony, where small kids are made to touch pen and ink for the first time which marks the beginning of ‘learning phase in their life’. Let’s see few of the greetings, and wishes you can share on the auspicious day to your family, friends, and the favourite ones.

