Sawan Shivratri 2018: Date, timing, subh muhurat and Puja Vidhi for MahaShivratri: The auspicious day of Shiva, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on August 9, this year. The subh muhurat will start at around 24:09 in the evening and will end at around 25:01 pm.

Sawan Shivratri 2018: Every year Sawan Shivratri is celebrated in the month of August. This year, the auspicious day of Lord Shiva will be lauded on August 9. Shivratri that falls during the month of Shravana is known as Sawan Shivratri. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Sawan Shivratri is popularly lauded in North Indian states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. While Shiva devotees in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu follow Amavasyant Lunar Calendar. The auspicious day dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is thoroughly celebrated by devotees twice a year. Sawan Shivaratri also known as Kanvad Yatra during the month of Shrawan, according to Hindu calendar. Devotees worship Shiva to clean their sins by fasting for Shivji. This year, Savarna Shivaratri will be lauded on August 9, 2018.

Sawan Shivratri Tithi and subh muhurat:

The Sawan Shivratri will start on August 9

Starting duration: 24:09pm to 25:01pm.

Duration: 43 minute

The Sawan Shivratri will end on August 10

Ending duration: 05:51am to 15:42am.



Puja Vidhi: According to Hindu manuscript, worshipper one day before the Sawan Shivratri, eat only one time. After practising the morning rituals, devotees then observe a full day fast and eat on the next day of the Shivratri after taking a bath. Devotees take a second bath before doing Shiva Puja in the evening, some even visit the temple. Shiv Puja usually is practised at night. Devotees then break the day the next day after taking bath between the sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi date to seek Lord Shivji’s blessings.

Shivratri Mantra:

“OM Aim Aim Mano Vanchita Siddhaye Aim Aim OM”

“OM Bhavod Bhava Sambhavaya Ista Darshana Hetave OM Sam OM Namaha”

“OM Hram Hrim Hum Samasta Graha Dosha Vinashaya OM”

“OM Shrim Bam Sough Balavardhanaya Baleswaraya Rudraya Phut OM”

