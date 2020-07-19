Today is the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri. People observe fast throughout the month of Sawan (6 July to 3 August) wishing for the perfect life partner. Married women also do so for the well-being of their husbands.

Sawan, the sacred month had begun on 6 July and today is the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri. Shivratri is observed every month and two of them are of exceptionally great importance. These are Sawan/Shravan Shivratri and Maha Shivaratri. Sawan Shivratri is marked on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, the 14th day of the dimming phase of the moon, in the month of Shravan (from July to August). Sawan Shivratri this year falls on July 19.

Sawan Shivratri is linked with several myths and tales, the most popular of them being when Lord Shiva was impressed by the Tapasya, or meditation, of Goddess Parvati, who is an incarnation of Shakti, thus accepting her as his wife. Goddess Parvati observed fast for his good health on all moonless nights after their marriage.

As per this tale, anyone looking for a suitable life companion may observe fast on this, offering special prayers to Lord Shiva. Married women pray as well for the welfare of their husbands on this day. Sawan month is associated with full devotion to Lord Shiva with the observing of fasts, specifically on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and called Shravan/ Sawan Somvar Vrat.

Also read: NASA-discovered new comet to be visible to naked eye from July 14

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date & time: Subh muhurat, mantra and importance of Rakhi

Some also observe fasts on Tuesdays, which are named Mangala Gauri Vrat. Several Hindu festivals are celebrated in the month of Sawan such as Krishna Janmashtami, Naag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, and Teej. Shraavan or Sawan marks the start of a number of festivals for Hindu religion.

Also read: Nag Panchami 2020 Date & time: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance