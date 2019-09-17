Navratri is a festival celebrated in Hindu religion and culture. It is made up of two words, nav which means nine and ratri, which means nights. What is the significance and importance of Navratri? Find out below.

Navratri is considered as a prestigious sacred festival in the Hindu religion. During Navratri, people worship Goddess Durga and her various manifestations which are the epitomes of power and have the ability to bring in anything that one desired. According to Hindu mythology, it was these 9 manifestations of Goddesses Durga who were able to conquer the most dangerous demons who could not be defeated by any of the other supernatural powers. Hence, the importance and significance of these 9 days which are the most powerful of all can be understood now.

Importance of Navratri:

There are four types of Navratri celebrated in the Hindu religion: Sharada Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri, and Ashada Navratri. In India, this 9-day festival is celebrated across the country. Celebration goes on for these favorable days with different rituals and customs in distinct parts of the country. These favorable days have a great significance in the Hindu religion and culture. The devotees adore goddess Durga in beautiful incarnations with unforgettable celebrations for nine consecutive days of Navratri. The country will now celebrate Sharada Navratri from September 29 to October 7, 2019.

Significance Of Navratri:

Day 1: It celebrates Goddess Shailputri. This is the first avatar of goddess Durga and is the embodiment of the combined power of Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh.

Day 2: It celebrates goddess Brahmcharini, the second avatar of goddess Durga. She is blissful and endows peace, happiness, and prosperity. Filled with peace and happiness, she is believed to be the way to moksha.

Day 3: It celebrates goddess Chandraghanta, the third avatar of goddess Durga. She represents grace and beauty and is worshipped on the third day.

Day 4: It celebrates goddess Kushmunda, the fourth avatar of goddess Durga. This is believed that this avatar of Maa Durga created the universe through laughter.

Day 5: It celebrates goddess Skand Mata, the fifth avatar of goddess Durga. This avatar represents the vulnerability of a mother who can fight anyone when it comes to protecting her child.

Day 6: It celebrates goddess Katyayani, the sixth avatar of goddess Durga. The goddess was created to the great sage, Kata, as a Durga avatar. All dressed in orange, she exhibits courage.

Day 7: It celebrates goddess Kalratri, the seventh avatar of goddess Durga. This avatar has disheveled hair, dark complexion, and a fearless posture.

Day 8: It celebrates goddess Maha Gauri, the eighth avatar of goddess Durga represents prosperity, intelligence, and calm.

Day 9: It celebrates goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth avatar of goddess Durga. The goddess is known for her super healing powers.