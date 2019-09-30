Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri, she is the goddess of austerity and fulfills all the desires of her devotees. Read further to know puja vidhi, aarti, and mantra to show respect towards the Goddess.

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 2: Today is the second day of Shardiya Navratri, on this day second incarnation of Goddess Durga, Maa Bramhcharini. Goddess had done extreme austerity for many years to get Lord Shiva as her Husband this is the reason behind her name, Maa Brahmacharini.

Name Brahmacharini can be segmented as Brahma which means penance and Charini means, one who conducts penance, which collectively makes her Goddess of Austerity. Wearing white saree and holding a Kamnadal in hand, Maa Brahmacharini is an unmarried form of goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri started on September 29, 2019, and will last till October 7, 2019, as this is a nine-day long festival celebrated with great zest in almost every part of India. Navratri is a much-awaited festival of the year majorly celebrated by the Hindu community and people have a great feeling of respect towards this festival.

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja timings

Maa Brahmacharini puja timings: 6:00 AM -7:00 AM, 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM.

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini aarti

जय अंबे ब्रह्माचारिणी माता।

जय चतुरानन प्रिय सुख दाता।

ब्रह्मा जी के मन भाती हो।

ज्ञान सभी को सिखलाती हो।

ब्रह्मा मंत्र है जाप तुम्हारा।

जिसको जपे सकल संसारा।

जय गायत्री वेद की माता।

जो मन निस दिन तुम्हें ध्याता।

कमी कोई रहने न पाए।

कोई भी दुख सहने न पाए।

उसकी विरति रहे ठिकाने।

जो ​तेरी महिमा को जाने।

रुद्राक्ष की माला ले कर।

जपे जो मंत्र श्रद्धा दे कर।

आलस छोड़ करे गुणगाना।

मां तुम उसको सुख पहुंचाना।

ब्रह्माचारिणी तेरो नाम।

पूर्ण करो सब मेरे काम।

भक्त तेरे चरणों का पुजारी।

रखना लाज मेरी महतारी।

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini mantra

दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi

Devotees should lit a diya near the idol of the Goddess and offer flower and fruits to the goddess. Its is very necessary to keep basil leaves along with the offerings. Lit an arti lamp with the help of camphor and perform the aarti ritual.