Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 4: Today is the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri and on this day Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped and she is the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Among all the days of Navratri fourth day has a different significance, many people who do not fast for nine keeps fast on the fourth day of Navratri.

According to the Hindu beliefs Maa Kushmanda is said to be the goddess who created the world that’s why the goddess got the name, aadishakti. Devotees who worship Maa Kushmanda get prosperity, fame, and power as per the beliefs.

If we segmented the name of goddess kushmanda then Ku means something(Kuch) ushma means heat(taap) and aanda means universe(brahmand). Considering the scriptures Goddess Kushmanda vanished the darkness of the universe with her sacred smile and she is said to abolish all the sorrows. She lives in on the sun, she is said to be the only incarnation of goddess Durga who resides in the sun.

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 4: Maa Kooshmanda mantra

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु मां कूष्‍मांडा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 4: Maa Kooshmanda dhyaan

वन्दे वांछित कामर्थे चन्द्रार्घकृत शेखराम्।

सिंहरूढ़ा अष्टभुजा कूष्माण्डा यशस्वनीम्॥

भास्वर भानु निभां अनाहत स्थितां चतुर्थ दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

कमण्डलु, चाप, बाण, पदमसुधाकलश, चक्र, गदा, जपवटीधराम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां कमनीयां मृदुहास्या नानालंकार भूषिताम्।

मंजीर, हार, केयूर, किंकिणि रत्नकुण्डल, मण्डिताम्॥

प्रफुल्ल वदनांचारू चिबुकां कांत कपोलां तुंग कुचाम्।

कोमलांगी स्मेरमुखी श्रीकंटि निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 4: Maa Kooshmanda strota

दुर्गतिनाशिनी त्वंहि दरिद्रादि विनाशनीम्।

जयंदा धनदा कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

जगतमाता जगतकत्री जगदाधार रूपणीम्।

चराचरेश्वरी कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

त्रैलोक्यसुन्दरी त्वंहिदुःख शोक निवारिणीम्।

परमानन्दमयी, कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाभ्यहम्॥

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 4: Maa Kooshmanda kavach

हंसरै में शिर पातु कूष्माण्डे भवनाशिनीम्।

हसलकरीं नेत्रेच, हसरौश्च ललाटकम्॥

कौमारी पातु सर्वगात्रे, वाराही उत्तरे तथा,पूर्वे पातु वैष्णवी इन्द्राणी दक्षिणे मम।

दिगिव्दिक्षु सर्वत्रेव कूं बीजं सर्वदावतु ॥

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 4: Maa Kooshmanda aarti

कूष्मांडा माता की आरती

कुष्मांडा जय जग सुखदानी

मुझ पर दया करो महारानी

पिंगला ज्वालामुखी निराली

शाकम्बरी माँ भोली भाली

लाखो नाम निराले तेरे

भगत कई मतवाले तेरे

भीमा पर्वत पर है डेरा

स्वीकारो प्रणाम ये मेरा

संब की सुनती हो जगदम्बे

सुख पौचाती हो माँ अम्बे

तेरे दर्शन का मै प्यासा

पूर्ण कर दो मेरी आशा

माँ के मन मै ममता भारी

क्यों ना सुनेगी अर्ज हमारी

तेरे दर पर किया है डेरा

दूर करो माँ संकट मेरा

मेरे कारज पुरे कर दो

मेरे तुम भंडारे भर दो

तेरा दास तुझे ही ध्याये

‘भक्त’ तेरे दर शीश झुकाए