Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 5: Today is the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri and today, the fifth incarnation of goddess Durga is worshipped. Skandmata means the mother of Lord Kartikeya. in Durga Saptsati Shastra maa Skanda Mata is said Chetanasi. It is believed that she is the goddess who blesses the devotees with Santaan yoga. She is also said to be the idol of Vatsalya. Devotees who worship her with full respect gets blessed with knowledge and good fortune.

Maa Skandmata is the daughter of Himalaya and that is the reason she is also called Parvati. She is the wife of Mahadev that’s why she is also called Maheshwari. Gauri, Vidyavahini, Padmasana are some of her names. According to the beliefs, Maa Skandmata has four arms in which she is holding lotus in one hand and her son god Kartikeya in other hand, she is blessing her devotee with one hand and she is sitting on a lion.

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 5: Maa Skandmata puja vidhi

Devotees should wake up early in the morning and bath and after bathing, devotees should wear clean and proper clothes. Now the idol of the goddess should be cleaned up with gangajal and after that put Roli or kumkum to the idol of goddess Skanda Mata and after that make her wear new clothes. After cleaning and decorating the idol devotees should perform the aarti now. After performing the aarti distribute the prasad among everyone presented in the house.

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 5: Maa Skandmata dhyaan

वन्दे वांछित कामार्थे चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

सिंहरूढ़ा चतुर्भुजा स्कन्दमाता यशस्वनीम्।।

धवलवर्णा विशुध्द चक्रस्थितों पंचम दुर्गा त्रिनेत्रम्।

अभय पद्म युग्म करां दक्षिण उरू पुत्रधराम् भजेम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां मृदुहास्या नानांलकार भूषिताम्।

मंजीर, हार, केयूर, किंकिणि रत्नकुण्डल धारिणीम्॥

प्रफुल्ल वंदना पल्ल्वांधरा कांत कपोला पीन पयोधराम्।

कमनीया लावण्या चारू त्रिवली नितम्बनीम्॥

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 5: Maa Skandmata strota

नमामि स्कन्दमाता स्कन्दधारिणीम्।

समग्रतत्वसागररमपारपार गहराम्॥

शिवाप्रभा समुज्वलां स्फुच्छशागशेखराम्।

ललाटरत्नभास्करां जगत्प्रीन्तिभास्कराम्॥

महेन्द्रकश्यपार्चिता सनंतकुमाररसस्तुताम्।

सुरासुरेन्द्रवन्दिता यथार्थनिर्मलादभुताम्॥

अतर्क्यरोचिरूविजां विकार दोषवर्जिताम्।

मुमुक्षुभिर्विचिन्तता विशेषतत्वमुचिताम्॥

नानालंकार भूषितां मृगेन्द्रवाहनाग्रजाम्।

सुशुध्दतत्वतोषणां त्रिवेन्दमारभुषताम्॥

सुधार्मिकौपकारिणी सुरेन्द्रकौरिघातिनीम्।

शुभां पुष्पमालिनी सुकर्णकल्पशाखिनीम्॥

तमोन्धकारयामिनी शिवस्वभाव कामिनीम्।

सहस्त्र्सूर्यराजिका धनज्ज्योगकारिकाम्॥

सुशुध्द काल कन्दला सुभडवृन्दमजुल्लाम्।

प्रजायिनी प्रजावति नमामि मातरं सतीम्॥

स्वकर्मकारिणी गति हरिप्रयाच पार्वतीम्।

अनन्तशक्ति कान्तिदां यशोअर्थभुक्तिमुक्तिदाम्॥

पुनःपुनर्जगद्वितां नमाम्यहं सुरार्चिताम्।

जयेश्वरि त्रिलोचने प्रसीद देवीपाहिमाम्॥

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 5: Maa Skandmata kavach

ऐं बीजालिंका देवी पदयुग्मघरापरा।

हृदयं पातु सा देवी कार्तिकेययुता॥

श्री हीं हुं देवी पर्वस्या पातु सर्वदा।

सर्वांग में सदा पातु स्कन्धमाता पुत्रप्रदा॥

वाणंवपणमृते हुं फ्ट बीज समन्विता।

उत्तरस्या तथाग्नेव वारुणे नैॠतेअवतु॥

इन्द्राणां भैरवी चैवासितांगी च संहारिणी।

सर्वदा पातु मां देवी चान्यान्यासु हि दिक्षु वै॥

Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 5: Maa Skandmata aarti

जय तेरी हो अस्कंध माता

पांचवा नाम तुम्हारा आता

सब के मन की जानन हारी

जग जननी सब की महतारी

तेरी ज्योत जलाता रहू मै

हरदम तुम्हे ध्याता रहू मै

कई नामो से तुझे पुकारा

मुझे एक है तेरा सहारा

कही पहाड़ो पर है डेरा

कई शेहरो मै तेरा बसेरा

हर मंदिर मै तेरे नजारे

गुण गाये तेरे भगत प्यारे

भगति अपनी मुझे दिला दो

शक्ति मेरी बिगड़ी बना दो

इन्दर आदी देवता मिल सारे

करे पुकार तुम्हारे द्वारे

दुष्ट दत्य जब चढ़ कर आये

तुम ही खंडा हाथ उठाये

दासो को सदा बचाने आई

‘भक्त’ की आस पुजाने आई