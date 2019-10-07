Shardiya Navratri 2019 Day 9: The ninth day of Shardiya Navratri also called as Maha Navami or Durga Navmi is dedicated to the Goddess Sidhidatri. She is the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. This form of Navadurga is said to fulfil the divine aspirations and completes the mundane. It is believed that on this day Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura, thus it was begging of the auspicious celebration of Navami.

According to Hindu Mythology, Maa Siddhidatri is the creator of three gods-Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. It is also believed that before the universe came into existence, Goddess Siddhidatri created the three gods and gave them their specific roles to create, sustain and destroy lives on earth as and when needed. Also on Maha Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini.

Goddess Siddhidatri is believed to be one side of Lord Shiva’s body

Navami Tithi:

Start Date and Time: Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 10:54

Navmi Puja Mahurat:

October 6, 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

October 6, 14:07 pm to 14:54 pm

October 6, 17:50 pm to 18:14 pm

October 6, 23:45 pm to October 7 00:34 am

October 7, 04:39 am to 05:28 am

Mantra – ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥ Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥Prarthana – Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥