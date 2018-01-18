In trials carried out by the Initial Washroom Hygiene in Britain, the average bacterial reading of an office teabag was a staggering 3,785 – compared to just 220 for a toilet seat. Other pieces of office kitchenware like mugs and cups also came away with high readings, including 2,483 for kettle handles, 1,746 on the rims of used mugs and 1,592 on a fridge door handle. Maybe opt for coffee next?

All of us love our cup of tea in the morning, be it at home or at our workplaces. Tea is the one thing that wakes us up and charges our batteries to last for the next 9 hours. While the debate between coffee and tea is ongoing, tea lovers have something new to consider when they stand up for their favourite hot beverage. In trials carried out by the Initial Washroom Hygiene, the average bacterial reading of an office teabag was a staggering 3,785 – compared to just 220 for a toilet seat. Other pieces of office kitchenware also came away with high readings, including 2,483 for kettle handles, 1,746 on the rims of used mugs and 1,592 on a fridge door handle.

They also did a poll of 1,000 office workers and found that 80 percent did not wash their hands before making drinks for colleagues. A spokesman for Initial Washroom Hygiene, which conducted the tests, said: “Workers could be exposing themselves to more harmful germs than they think on the tea run. With the average microbial reading of a used mug coming in at 1,746, using someone else’s mug could significantly increase the chances of cross-contamination and the spread of colds and other viruses in the workplace.These microbiological readings are typical indicators of poor hygiene, which can increase the risk of cross-contamination and the spread of colds and viruses, such as Norovirus, levels of which tend to increase when winter sets in as we spend more time indoors.”

Dr. Peter Barratt, of Initial Washroom Hygiene, said: “If you stop to think about the number of different hands that touch things such as the kettle handle, tea bag box lid, mugs, and so on, the potential for cross contamination really adds up. And yet many office kitchens seem poorly equipped to offer the users access to good hand and surface hygiene. Using anti-bacterial wipes on kitchen surfaces and regularly cleaning your mug can pay huge dividends in terms of maintaining a healthy workforce.” I guess its time to switch to coffee.