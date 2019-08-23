Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Janmashtami is falling two days this year, it will be celebrated on 23 August and 24 August according to the beliefs of people.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated according to Hindu Panchang on Ashthmi that means 8th day of the month, that falls in Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. This year the auspicious days has its effects on two days, that is on 23 and 24 of August. Well, it is said by the priests that the special Puja can be done on 23 August, rest can enjoy the festival on August 24.

As lord Krishna born at midnight it would be right to celebrate the festival on August 23. Devotess should know that when will be the devotees of Krishna’s birthplace are celebrating the festival. In Vrindavan the Janmashtami is celebrated on August 23, the festival will be celebrated in the famous and old temple Bankebihari temple and the time is scheduled for Mangal Aarti is 1:55 in the middle of the night after the Krishna take birth. The Maha Aarti or Mangal Aarti took place once in a year and celebrates with love and enthusiasm.

The festival is celebrated on August 24 in Braj, it will be celebrated on Krishna Janmbhoomi. The prayer will be done from 12:15 to 12:30. After that, the Sringaar and aarti will be done for the arrival of Shri Krishna. In Gokul, Gokulkanth and Raj Thakur, the festival is also celebrated on August 24. Similarly, people in a different region of the country are celebrating the festival on any of these dates.

The festival is celebrated in all over the country on different dates and time, devotees can celebrate the day according to their religious beliefs, the festival is falling on both the days with different spiritual logics. It will be a hundred percent fruitful if you will fulfill your customs on any of the days.