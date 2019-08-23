Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2019: There is a tradition in India to offer Chhappan Bhog to Lord Krishna, Here is a full story behind this Tradition and also the list of all 56 items.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Chhappan Bhog is an Indian tradition to offer food with 56 varieties on different occasion in a different part of the country. This Chhappan Bhog is made on the Occasion of Janmashtami as well and it has great importance on this day. Chhappan which means 56 and Bhog which means food comes from Hindi language, it has vast significance and religious beliefs behind it. The tradition of offering Chhappan Bhog started and there is a story behind it.

People of Gokul were upset because of no rain in the region and they started a special prayer for Lord Indra the god of heaven, but Krishna stopped them and said that whatever God gives to people is just what they deserve and according to what they have done. He suggested everybody believe in hard work, people stopped the prayer and started believing Krishna. Lord Indra got angry and out of anger, he started the heavy rain which lasts for seven days. The entire region was under flood, so to protect the people, animals, and crops Krishna lifted the mountain on her little finger to offer shelter to the natives. Krishna succeded and Indradev accepted his mistake and his defeat from Krishna.

Krishna used to have 8 meals a day but during those seven days, he couldn’t eat so as the token of love the villagers showed their gratitude by offering him 8 meals of seven days that is 56 items of food hence it is called Chhappan Bhog. Since then the people of India celebrate this tradition and offer Chhappan Bhog to Lord Krishna. Here is a full list of Chhappan Bhog.



1. Saunf and Elaichi

2. Pistachios

3. Cashewnuts

4. Raisins

5. Almonds

6. Kiwi

7. Plum

8. Apple

9. Grapes

10. Banana

11. Mango

12. Moong Daal Ka Halwa

13. Gajar Ka Halwa

14. Methi Mathri

15. Namakpare

16. Murmure Ki Namkeen

17. Rabdi

18. Aatte Ke Laddoo

19. Besan Ke Laddoo

20. Sooji Ka Halwa

21. Fried Rice

22. Lemon Rice

23. Plain Rice

24. Curd Rice

25. Sweet Rice

26. Khichdi

27. Shikanji

28. Salted Lassi

29. Badam Milk

30. Coconut Water



31. Mango Shake

32. Banana Shake

33. Chapati

34. Kachori

35. Plain Poori

36. Spinach Poori

37. Aaloo Parantha

38. Plain Paratha

39. Salad

40. Dhaniya-Pudhina Chutney

41. Nariyal Chutney

42. Papad

43. Lauki Ki sabzi

44. Saag

45. Kadhi

46. Daal

47. Matar Paneer

48. Brinjal Sabji

49. Gobhi Ke Pakore

50. AAlop Ke Pakore

51. Boondi Ka Raita

52. Kheere Ka Raita

53. Aaloo Tikki

54. Bread Sandwich

55. Chhole

56. Mix Vegetable Sabzi