Shubho Mahalaya 2019: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, and SMS, WhatsApp Status, Pictures, GIFs in Bengali

Shubho Mahalaya 2019: Mahalaya signifies the arrival of Goddess Durga to the earth along with her children, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kartik, and Ganesh. Mahalaya starts when the Pitru Paksha or Shradh ends, this year Mahalaya is falling on September 28, 2019, and it marks the start of celebrations of Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is primarily celebrated in Bengal but today we can observe the celebration of Durga puja in every city and people celebrate it with utmost zeal. Various activities are performed on this day such as dance performances, singing performances, skit performances, and worshipping Goddess Durga by performing Aarti, chanting mantras, and various other rituals.

Mahalaya is made up of two words Maha and Alaya where Maha means grand and Aalaya means abode. The arrival of Goddess Durga is celebrated with a very great feeling of happiness by devotees and no one wants to spare any efforts to show their devotion and respect towards Goddess Durga.

Shubho Mahalaya 2019: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, and SMS, WhatsApp Status in Bengali

Himer paras lage prane

Sharodiyar agomone

agamonir khabor peye

boner pakhi utlo geye

sishirveja notun bhore

ma asche aalo kore.

Happy Durga puja!

Nil akasher megher vela,

Padmya fuler papri mela,

Dhaker taale kasher khela,

Anonde katuk sharodbela.

Happy durga puja.

Ma asche ghore – ekti bochor pore – pujo bari te bajlo dhakk – lekha pora tola thak…

Elo Khusir Sarat, Ek2 Himel Hawa,

Dhaker upar kathir awaz, Mayer Kache Jaoa.

Onek Khusi, Onek Alo,

Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo

Sarat sakal, Himer hawa

Anmone tai hariye jawa,

Kashful r Dhaker tale

Siuli nache dale dale,

Maa Eseche bachor ghure…!

Pujor hawa jagat jure…

Happy Durga Puja

“SOSTHI”te thak notun chhoa,”

SAPTAMI” hok sisir dhoa,

anjali dao “ASTAMI”te,

adda jamuk “NAVAMI”te

“DASHAMI”te hok misti mukh,

Pujo tomar khub jomuk.

Shiuli fuler gondho, tulor mato megh ar kaash-er bon,

dhaker bajna janan diche Maa-er agomon.

Subho Mahalaya.

Durga Maa er agomoni te hok sukher sobar songsar, bhalobashay bhore jaak jibon apnar. Happy Mahalaya.

Pujor Bashi bajche dure, maa aschen bochor ghure, suilir gondhe agomoni, kasher bone joyodhoni, nil akashe ma ke khujo, haashi khushi katuk pujo. Subho Mahalaya!