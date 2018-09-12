Shweta Nanda Daughter of BigB all set to make novel debut with Paradise Tower. Gaining all support from her fans and her Bollywood pals is all set to enter a new venture after her clothing label and Movie debut. Check to see what does Karan Johar thinks about her new venture!

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of iconic BigB of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is all set to unveil her debut novel Paradise Tower which will release on 10th October with an official book launch event in Mumbai. Shweta Bachchan recently made her acting debut followed by launching her own fashion label in collaboration with fashion designer Monisha Jaising- MxS, the brand is said to be inspired with pop culture and modern streetwear.

The Book titled Paradise towers is a- slice-of-life tale an idiosyncratic, peculiar and an intimate tale that explores the intertwined lives of people in paradise tower, an apartment building in Central Mumbai. Paradise towers that have been published by HarperCollins India has been stated as -A tale of forbidden romance, an elopement, the undercurrents of tension in corridor interactions and an explosive Diwali celebration.

Shweta Bachchan gives an insight to her upcoming novel leaving people in suspense and intrigued as to what it is all about, in the book Dinesh opens the door to the Kapoor flat one day to find Lata, the enchantress who works at Mrs Aly Khan’s, carrying a hot case with freshly made gajar ka halwa. On the first floor, the inquisitive Mrs Mody wipes the dust off her precious binoculars to spy on the building’s security guard. The Singhs open the doors of their SUV, their four boys creating a ruckus- they are the newcomers, the outsiders. Through the peephole, the ever Mrs Ranganekar observes their arrival welcome to Paradise towers in Central Mumbai. Everyone has a story to tell or maybe stories to hide.

All her Bollywood pals are supporting and tweeting about her upcoming novel.

From a fashion line to your debut forray into the fabulous world of fiction …you continue to make us all so proud!!! May the force of creativity always be with you….❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/LIsfxB8Qel — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 11, 2018

Father's pride .. and the blessings of Dada ji .. love you 🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/khgKBiWdjr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

