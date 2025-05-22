Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

From visa-free entry to e-visas and visa-on-arrival, here are the top international spots to explore this summer on a budget.

As bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan decline sharply due to their political stance supporting Pakistan, Indian travellers are pivoting towards alternative destinations that are both affordable and accessible.

Against this backdrop, many vacationers are turning to destinations that offer either visa-free access, electronic visas, or visa-on-arrival options all while delivering memorable travel experiences on a similar budget.

Top Easy Visa Destinations for Indians This Summer

Thailand

Thailand remains a favourite among Indian travellers thanks to its vibrant cities and tropical beaches. From Bangkok to Phuket and Krabi, travel packages for 5–6 days typically cost between ₹1 to ₹1.4 lakh. Visa-on-arrival for Indians ensures a smooth entry.

Vietnam

Vietnam has emerged as a top pick for its affordability and scenic landscapes like Halong Bay and Ho Chi Minh City. Indian citizens can avail themselves of both visa-on-arrival and e-visa options. A 6–7 day trip generally ranges from ₹1 to ₹1.3 lakh.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali offers a perfect blend of culture and leisure. With a visa-on-arrival facility, Indian tourists can easily explore the island. Packages for 6–7 days usually cost ₹1.1 to ₹1.4 lakh, including stay and local travel.

Sri Lanka

Located close to India, Sri Lanka is ideal for a quick international getaway. The e-visa process is straightforward, and travel itineraries spanning beaches and historical sites are available within ₹1 to ₹1.3 lakh.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai continues to attract Indian travellers looking for luxury, entertainment, and shopping. A 5–6 day trip costs around ₹1.2 to ₹1.5 lakh, and e-visas make the process seamless for Indian citizens.

Why Indian Travellers Are Changing Course

With the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions influencing diplomatic ties, destinations like Turkey and Azerbaijan are facing growing backlash among Indian tourists. In contrast, countries with stable relations and simplified visa rules are witnessing a steady surge in bookings. For Indian passport holders, convenience, cost, and international experience are now key factors in choosing summer vacation spots.

If you’re planning a trip this summer, these destinations offer a smooth entry, exciting experiences, and good value all without the hassle of complex visa procedures or political uncertainties.

