Sometimes all the bedtime stories from childhood and lessons from parents get so well imbibed that people follow them for life. The same is the case with social worker Hiren Khimaniya who made his mother’s words the mantra for his life. Mrs. Radhaben Khimaniya had told him that it is best to give more to the world than you take from it. Today, Hiren is working tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of Rajkot lead a comfortable life. Hiren had the option to either keep complaining about the shortcomings of his area or to get his hands dirty and improve the living conditions. Hiren chose the latter. Right from his teenage years, Hiren has been working hard to bring about a positive change in the lives of the people of Rajkot.

He is the corporator for ward no.1 in Rajkot. Hiren proudly says that you can either hate politicians for their abuse of power or be a good politician, stay away from corruption, and set an example. Hiren is one of the exemplary names in social service that are revered by the people. He is also the chairman of Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Hiren Khimaniya has ensured that sweepers have unlimited access to sanitisers. He has also facilitated the effective execution of Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan food scheme in his constituency. He says that the biggest challenge was to make sure that the food bags reach the right people and not be misused by unscrupulous people.

He also serves as the chairman of Drainage Samiti of Rajkot Municipal Corporation. He has been working hard to ensure that the sanitation facilities in the area are proper. His team is dedicated to the task of training employees on the correct use of drainage cleaning systems. Hiren’s steps towards eradicating manual scavenging are commendable. He admits that the worst nightmare of his life is to think of poor workers stepping into sewage-filled gutters. He aims to improve the health conditions of the area by establishing a proper sanitation system.

Even the pandemic could not stop Hiren from working day and night for the health of people. He arranged for meals for daily wage workers and also distributed masks to the poor. He believes in the power of blessings and relies on his good deeds to get enough good wishes to lead a comfortable life.

Apart from health and sanitation, Hiren also focuses on education. The 31-year-old philanthropist works as the social work Trustee for PD Malaviya college and innovative international schools. He works hard to help students study and get jobs. As a strong supporter of the right to education, he convinces parents from lower-income groups to send their children to school.

Anyone who knows about Rajkot has good things to say about Ahir Boarding Rajkot. Hiren Khimaniya is the vice president of this boys hostel that helps students avail good accommodation at affordable prices. Ahir boarding eliminates the worries about accommodation costs and helps students focus on studies.

The people in the constituency love Hiren for his efforts and how he prioritises public welfare over his comfort. Hiren on the other hand finds immense joy in resolving their problems.