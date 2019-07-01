Solar Eclipse 2019: Sky watchers will witness a feast to their eyes after Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, resulting in a Total Solar Eclipse on June 2, 2019. For the first time, a total solar eclipse will take place, since August 2017 when millions Americans will observe the eye-catching at first hand.

Solar Eclipse 2019:The total solar eclipse on July 2, 2019, will not be visible in India as it begins at 10:25 pm (Indian Standard Time). On July 2 (Tuesday) the new Moon will pass between Earth and our Sun, creating a total solar eclipse. The eclipse will start over the open waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The path of totality for the solar eclipse, which is billed as the longest total solar eclipse until 2027, will take it from the western Pacific Ocean to South America, where it will cross Chile (3.22 pm Chile Time) and Argentina before disappearing into the sunset.

– A total solar eclipse will occur at the moon’s ascending node of the orbit tomorrow with a magnitude of 1. 0459.

– This is a part of the Saros Cycle, which gets repeated every 18 years and 11 days, containing 83 events. It contains total eclipses from May 14, 1352, to August 15, 2091.

– This is the first total solar eclipse anywhere in the world since the “Great American Eclipse” that stunned millions across the United States on August 21, 2017.

– The longest total solar eclipse with a duration of 6 minutes, 55 seconds took place on June 13, 2132.

– The longest duration of totality will be produced by member 39 at 7 minutes, 29 seconds on July 16, 2186.

– Astronomers say Chile and Argentina are the only land masses to witness totality this time while the remainder occurs exclusively over oceans

– From 7:23 pm to 9:46 pm Universal Standard Time, 8.24 pm (British Summer Time), 3.24 pm Eastern Daylight Time and 12.24 pm Pacific Daylight Time.

– The Exploratorium and space agency NASA will partner to live-stream the eclipse worldwide. NASA expects totality to last up four minutes and 33 seconds, depending on the location.

– Scientists have warned that eclipse viewing is extremely dangerous for astronomical equipment.

– Solar Eclipse 2019 will be nearly twice as long as the spectacular August 2017 eclipse.