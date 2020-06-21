Solar eclipse 21 june 2020 Delhi, Mumbai, Uttarakhand Surya Grahan photos: Nehru Planetarium's senior engineer OP Gupta has revealed that the solar eclipse will be visible around 93-94 per cent in Delhi.

Solar eclipse 21 June 2020 Delhi, Mumbai, Uttarakhand Surya Grahan photos: Solar eclipse was seen in the skies of the Chamoli district here on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the solar eclipse was seen in the skies of Gandhinagar, Kurukshetra, Delhi and Mumbai. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

A few regions like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Haryana will witness maximum visibility of the solar eclipse, which takes place on Sunday.

“The eclipse will be around 93-94 per cent visible in Delhi. While it is partially visible in other parts of the country, its maximum visibility will be seen in Dehradun, Joshimath, Kurukshetra and Sirsa,” OP Gupta, the senior engineer of Nehru Planetarium in Delhi, told ANI.

Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the cloudy skies of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/Y29PNlnpWW — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Punjab: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Amritsar today. pic.twitter.com/usRHFtjlgP — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:50 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 12:05 PM. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/iugvgwFEYR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:44 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:55 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/MnnFvua1St — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India. It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.