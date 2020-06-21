Annular Solar Eclipse 2020, Solar Eclipse June 2020 start and end time, Surya Grahan timing in Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir and in different cities of India, Surya Grahan time in India 2020: People across India witness a rare celestial event on June 21. It will be visible across most of North India and also in some parts of East and West India.

Annular Solar Eclipse 2020, Solar Eclipse June 2020 start and end time, Surya Grahan timing in Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir and in different cities of India, Surya Grahan time in India 2020: The biggest solar eclipse of 2020, popularly called surya grahan in India, is finally here. Today, on June 21, sky gazers across India will witness a rare annular solar eclipse, wherein the sun will be partly or completely obscured during a solar eclipse. Today’s eclipse is predicted to last for about 6 hours. This is the third eclipse event of the year. The annular solar eclipse, which has already started at 9.15 am, will be visible until 3.04 pm. It will be most effective at 12.10 p.m.

The cities that will witness the century’s deepest annular solar eclipse today are Chennai, Bhuj, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, and, Delhi. However, the ring of fire will be seen where the eclipse will be at its peak, i.e across Rajasthan, Haryana, and, Uttarakhand. The peak eclipse will occur at 12.10 p.m.

Solar Eclipse 21 June 2020: Start and end timings of Surya Grahan in some cities are mentioned here:

City Solar Eclipse Start Time Solar Eclipse End Time New Delhi 10:20 13:49 Mumbai 10:01 13:28 Hyderabad 10:15 13:34 Bangalore 10:13 13:32 Chennai 10:22 13:42 Kolkata 10:46 14:17 Pune 10:03 13:31 Surat 10:03 13:31 Jaipur 10:15 13:34 Ahmedabad 10:04 13:32 Surat 10:04 13:32 Jaipur 10:15 13:44 Kanpur 10:25 13:57 Patna 10:37 14:10 Dehradun 10:24 13:51 Shimla 10:23 13:48 Tehri 10:25 13:52 Ludhiana 10:21 13:45 Agra 10:20 13:51 Sirsa 10:17 13:43 Nagpur 10:18 13:51 Indore 10:11 13:42 Bhopal 10:15 13:47

In J&K, the annular phase of the eclipse is not visible but a spectacular partial solar eclipse started at 10.21 a.m. and will be at its peak at 11.58 a.m. where a large portion of the sun is covered by the moon.

Today’s eclipse will be visible in most of North India and in some parts of West as well as East India. However, people living in areas with a poor magnitude of the eclipse or in areas with poor weather conditions can still enjoy the first annular solar eclipse through live streams.

In India, The Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences is webcasting the eclipse. The Virtual Telescope Project will also host a live stream of today’s eclipse. Another live stream is the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Some other live streams on today’s eclipse can be seen at TimeandDate.com and Slooh.com as they will be streaming the eclipse live on their YouTube. One can also follow the path of the eclipse using the NASA tracker.

