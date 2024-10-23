Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

The renowned French luxury fashion house Dior has officially appointed Sonam Kapoor, a celebrated actor, producer, and fashion icon, as its newest ambassador. This partnership highlights the creative vision of Maria Grazia Chiuri and emphasizes the dynamic cultural connections between Dior and India.

A Match of Elegance and Innovation

Sonam Kapoor, known for her trailblazing career and multifaceted talent, perfectly embodies the spirit of Dior. Her unique blend of audacity, grace, and elegance aligns seamlessly with the brand’s ethos, which continuously reinvents femininity. This collaboration not only showcases Dior’s commitment to diversity in representation but also underscores the rich heritage and shared values that have united the brand and India from the outset.

A Shared Vision of Craftsmanship and Culture

Expressing her excitement about this new role, Sonam Kapoor stated, “It’s an honor to be part of Dior’s narrative as they continue to challenge norms and redefine elegance in the fashion world. Each collection reflects a distinct vision and intricate craftsmanship that resonates with my personal style. This partnership signifies a beautiful cultural synergy between Dior and India, and I look forward to exploring where this journey takes us.”