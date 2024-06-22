'Starting Strong- Enhance Your Life with Mindful Morning Practices'

For many of us, mornings define our day, or at least the first starting Strong part of it, lost in the cacophony of the modern world. Practicing mindful morning routines can dramatically improve the quality of an individual’s life and his/her productivity by helping the person start the day on a fresh note. Here’s how you can plan and develop a mindful morning practice that will help you fill your cup, both physically and metaphysically.

Creating a Calming Environment

Start by preparing the atmosphere that fosters calmness. Restrict the external stimuli—Turn off the television or radio, use low intensity lights, or even burn a piece of incense to create a calm environment. One is to make sure rooms are clean and contain minimal items to help one avoid getting distracted.

Practicing Gratitude

This involves waking up in the morning and taking some time to contemplate and identify some of the things that you are most thankful for. It has been widely established that the feeling of gratitude can boost the mood of not only the individual but also the community. Another way of practicing gratitude is by writing down three things on a piece of paper that you are grateful for and placing the piece of paper on a table or beside your bed to remind yourself. The goal of this simple practice is to train the mind to focus on the positives and the abundance in one’s life rather than dwelling on the negatives.

Adding moderate physical activity or any form of stretching like meditation.

General exercise or even meditation often helps to clear the head and revitalize the muscles. Just to take 10 – 15 minutes to do a few rounds of asanas, walking in the park in the morning or even 5 minutes of deep-pranayama will make you ready for the day. The best way to do this is by trying to concentrate on your breath as well as concentrating on the present moment and not any other thing that is bothering you.

Nourishing Your Body

Finally, you can get replenished with energy in the morning and enjoy a healthy breakfast; do not forget to drink a glass of water or have a cup of herbal tea. Select to take balanced and healthy foods like the grains, fruits and lean meats and foods. Practicing good personal hygiene is known to help in creating a sound mind throughout the day and also helps in the enhancement of one’s disposition.

So if that’s what it means to put the ‘best face forward’ introducing these mindful morning rituals into your lifestyle will allow you to do just that; wake up and face each day empowered. The most important thing to remember here is that the formation of healthy habits takes time, and therefore we must continue to work at it day by day. When implementing these practices, notice the effects on your emotions, the progress you make in your day, and your level of satisfaction. Beginning each tomorrow morning with purpose and awareness, and feel a totally different impact on you day.

