Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

A study shows that 5 minutes in an icy chamber can help improve deep sleep. Women, in particular, benefit from this chilly sleep solution.

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

If you’re tired of tossing and turning at night, struggling to catch some quality sleep, here’s a solution that might surprise you — and it might even sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. Imagine stepping into a chamber so cold that it reaches -130°F (-90°C). While that may seem extreme, a recent study suggests that this icy treatment could be the secret to unlocking deeper, more restorative sleep.

The Cryotherapy Sleep Experiment

A groundbreaking study by the University of Montreal and the University of Poitiers revealed an astonishing truth: cryostimulation — or exposing the body to subzero temperatures for just 5 minutes — could drastically improve the quality of sleep. Participants in the study were exposed to these freezing chambers for 5 consecutive days, wearing only underwear, Crocs, and mittens. Yes, you read that right!

While it may sound a little wild, the results were nothing short of incredible. Women, in particular, showed a significant improvement in their sleep patterns, with slow-wave sleep (the deepest, most restorative phase of sleep) increasing by an average of 7.3 minutes in the first two sleep cycles.

MUST READ: Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

How the Cold Helps You Sleep

The key finding of this experiment? Cooling your body could be the answer to your sleep woes. By lowering your core temperature, your body enters a more restful state, which in turn encourages deep, slow-wave sleep. This is the phase that is most important for feeling truly rested and rejuvenated. For many, this could be a game-changer for conditions like insomnia or chronic sleep disorders.

Lead author Olivier Dupuy suggests that this study could lead to new treatments for people struggling with sleep issues, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional methods like medications or sleep aids.

Cold Solutions for Better Sleep

While an extreme cryotherapy session might not be practical for everyone, there are smaller ways you can apply the “cool-down” method to help improve your sleep. Consider flipping your pillow to the cool side before bedtime, shedding an extra blanket, or even taking a cool bath before sleep to simulate the body-cooling effect. Sometimes, a little chill is just what your body needs to drift off into a deep, rejuvenating sleep.

So next time you’re struggling to fall asleep, instead of reaching for a pill, consider reaching for the cold! Whether it’s pulling a leg out from under the blanket or experimenting with a chilly shower, your body might just thank you for it.

ALSO READ: Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Filed under

cool body sleep solution cryotherapy sleep benefits deep sleep research icy chamber sleep study
Advertisement

Also Read

More Waqf Notices Issued During BJP’s Tenure: Karnataka HM On Statewide Stir Plans

More Waqf Notices Issued During BJP’s Tenure: Karnataka HM On Statewide Stir Plans

WhatsApp Outage: Global Users Face Issues With Messaging App On Web

WhatsApp Outage: Global Users Face Issues With Messaging App On Web

In ‘Biggest-Ever’ Haul, Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5 Ton Drugs In Andaman Waters

In ‘Biggest-Ever’ Haul, Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5 Ton Drugs In Andaman Waters

Father of Missing Maui Woman Found Dead Near LAX as Family’s Search for Daughter Intensifies

Father of Missing Maui Woman Found Dead Near LAX as Family’s Search for Daughter Intensifies

Youths In Manipur’s Hills Abandon Studies To Take Up Arms Amid Escalating Tensions

Youths In Manipur’s Hills Abandon Studies To Take Up Arms Amid Escalating Tensions

Entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox