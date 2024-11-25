Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

A study shows that 5 minutes in an icy chamber can help improve deep sleep. Women, in particular, benefit from this chilly sleep solution.

If you’re tired of tossing and turning at night, struggling to catch some quality sleep, here’s a solution that might surprise you — and it might even sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. Imagine stepping into a chamber so cold that it reaches -130°F (-90°C). While that may seem extreme, a recent study suggests that this icy treatment could be the secret to unlocking deeper, more restorative sleep.

The Cryotherapy Sleep Experiment

A groundbreaking study by the University of Montreal and the University of Poitiers revealed an astonishing truth: cryostimulation — or exposing the body to subzero temperatures for just 5 minutes — could drastically improve the quality of sleep. Participants in the study were exposed to these freezing chambers for 5 consecutive days, wearing only underwear, Crocs, and mittens. Yes, you read that right!

While it may sound a little wild, the results were nothing short of incredible. Women, in particular, showed a significant improvement in their sleep patterns, with slow-wave sleep (the deepest, most restorative phase of sleep) increasing by an average of 7.3 minutes in the first two sleep cycles.

How the Cold Helps You Sleep

The key finding of this experiment? Cooling your body could be the answer to your sleep woes. By lowering your core temperature, your body enters a more restful state, which in turn encourages deep, slow-wave sleep. This is the phase that is most important for feeling truly rested and rejuvenated. For many, this could be a game-changer for conditions like insomnia or chronic sleep disorders.

Lead author Olivier Dupuy suggests that this study could lead to new treatments for people struggling with sleep issues, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional methods like medications or sleep aids.

Cold Solutions for Better Sleep

While an extreme cryotherapy session might not be practical for everyone, there are smaller ways you can apply the “cool-down” method to help improve your sleep. Consider flipping your pillow to the cool side before bedtime, shedding an extra blanket, or even taking a cool bath before sleep to simulate the body-cooling effect. Sometimes, a little chill is just what your body needs to drift off into a deep, rejuvenating sleep.

So next time you’re struggling to fall asleep, instead of reaching for a pill, consider reaching for the cold! Whether it’s pulling a leg out from under the blanket or experimenting with a chilly shower, your body might just thank you for it.

