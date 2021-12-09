Astrology is a study of time and management and a combination of the study of planets definite to the results of one’s life choices indeed.

Have you ever wondered what your birth month or date signifies? Or have you thought about changing your life and gaining more wisdom with answers to your existence and other such Fortune telling paraphernalia? Well, Astro study is exactly the thing that can help you to not only uplift your life but also change your way of living and a person with dedication can surely get tons of help with this study.

Coming to the origin, Astrology is a Greek word that was derived from Astra (meaning stars) and logos that states logic or reason. It implies the importance of stars in our lives and also the direction that helps in determining our fate.

Astrology studies the movement of stars and planets and helps in predicting our life choices and subsequent phases of it. In the vein of meditation, the practice helps in calming our nature and balancing our chakras.

Every moment in time has a meaning and quality looped to it and by being born at a specific time in the cycle we naturally get attached to the fate decided in the journey on Earth. Predictive Astrology or Horoscope can guide us through with it. Hence scientifically, Astrology is a study of time and management and a combination of the study of planets definite to the results of one’s life choices indeed.