Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

The study highlights the growing impact of rejection and discrimination on users’ mental health and calls for developers to introduce measures to protect users' wellbeing.

A recent study has highlighted concerning links between the use of dating apps and negative impacts on body image and mental health. The systematic review, which analyzed 45 studies, found that over 85% of research related to body image showed significant negative effects for dating app users, including body dissatisfaction, disordered eating, and low self-esteem. The study also revealed that nearly half of the studies examining mental health noted negative relationships with depression, anxiety, and overall wellbeing.

Dating apps, which have become an integral part of modern dating culture with approximately 350 million users worldwide, focus heavily on visual content, where users often judge potential matches based on photos. This image-centric nature of apps can lead to self-objectification, where users place more importance on their physical appearance than their personality, resulting in body image concerns. The rise in rejection, whether through a lack of matches or explicit discrimination, can also further impact mental health, fostering feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, and depression.

The study, which largely draws from research conducted in Western countries like the US, UK, and Australia, acknowledges some limitations. Most of the research included was cross-sectional, meaning the studies only measured data at one point in time and did not establish direct causality. Additionally, the predominance of white participants in these studies makes it difficult to generalize the findings to more diverse populations.

Despite these limitations, experts believe the findings highlight an important concern. The study also suggests that the competitive, game-like environment of dating apps may encourage users to keep swiping, even if it’s negatively affecting their mental health.

In response to these findings, researchers and experts are calling on app developers to consider changes that could mitigate these harmful effects. These include reducing the prominence of images on user profiles and improving the moderation of discriminatory behaviors. The Australian government has already taken steps in this direction, enforcing a code of conduct in April 2025 that aims to curb online harassment on dating platforms.

While the study paints a troubling picture, it’s also worth noting that some research has shown that dating apps can have positive effects, such as boosting confidence and expanding users’ social circles. However, the need for more robust safeguards against potential harms remains urgent, with experts calling for a balanced approach to online dating that prioritizes mental and emotional well-being.

As the popularity of dating apps continues to grow, users are encouraged to be mindful of the potential impacts on their body image and mental health, and to use these platforms with caution.

