Subho Maha Saptami 2019: The seventh day of Navratri is celebrated as the Durga Saptami or Maha Saptami. On this day the folks use to worship Maa Kaalratri. The Maha Pujo begins from this day.

Subho Maha Saptami 2019: The festival of Durga Puja is being celebrated all over India. Durga Puja is started from October 4 and will end on October 8, 2019. On each day of Navratri, different forms of Goddess Durga are being worshipped. The seventh day of Navratri is celebrated as Durga Saptami. This day is celebrated as one fierce Avtaar if goddess Durga which is Maa Kaalratri.

This day, folks perform various rituals with aartis, bhajans and Pujas for Goddess Durga. Through this day, the beginning of Maha Pujo begins. A bundle of nine different plants, called Nabapatrika is bathed in the wee hours of the day, This ritual is called Nabapatrika Puja or Kala Bou Snan.

This ritual is said to speak for the religious significance of this post-monsoon autumn festival. The typically selected plants include the non-crops as well as important crops. It is been said that Goddess Durga along with her sons, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya accompanied by Goddess Laxmi and Goddess Saraswati, travel to earth to meet Goddess Durga’s father.

People wish each other and send the Maha Saptami messages, greetings, images, GIF or SMS. Here are the list of Durga Saptami messages, greetings, that you can send and wish to your families, friends etc

Let the festive embrace you and your loved ones on this happy occasion…. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Maha Saptami!

May this festival fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity, that brings joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be always with you. Happy Maha Saptami!