A rare lunar phenomenon called Super Blue Blood moon is all set to happen today around the world. The Blood Moon occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, which gives the Moon a reddish tint. It’s caused by the light bending around the Earth because of gravity and passing around a portion of the atmosphere, more commonly known as a lunar eclipse. A Blue Moon combined with a Supermoon (when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth and appears to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal) is the rare phenomena called a Super Blue Blood Moon.
In India, the eclipse will start around 05:18 pm IST. It will be complete at 06:21 pm and remain totally eclipsed till 07:37 pm. Then after, the total eclipse will end and the Moon will slowly come out of the shadow of the Earth, the partial eclipse will end around 08:41 hrs. The totality of the eclipse will last for about 1 hour and 16 minutes. In Asia, the last Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse happened on December 30, 1982, almost 35 years ago.
Timings for sighting the Supermoon in India are:
Mumbai
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:27
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 3 hours, 11 minutes
Delhi
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 17:53
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 3 hours, 45 minutes
Kolkata
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 17:16
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 4 hours, 22 minutes
Imphal
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 16:50
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 4 hours, 48 minutes
Guwahati
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 16:56
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 4 hours, 42 minutes
Chennai
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:04
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 3 hours, 34 minutes
Pune
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:23
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 3 hours, 15 minutes
Kochi
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:25
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 3 hours, 13 minutes
Bengaluru
Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:15
Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38
Duration: 3 hours, 23 minutes