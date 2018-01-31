Skywatchers are set to get a rare triple treat on Wednesday – a Supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse. This rare combination called Super Blue Blood Moon will be visible to most parts of the world, including India, and one can view it with their naked eye. When and where to see this rare phenomenon which will last almost 3 hours is something that everyone wants to know.

A rare lunar phenomenon called Super Blue Blood moon is all set to happen today around the world. The Blood Moon occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, which gives the Moon a reddish tint. It’s caused by the light bending around the Earth because of gravity and passing around a portion of the atmosphere, more commonly known as a lunar eclipse. A Blue Moon combined with a Supermoon (when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth and appears to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal) is the rare phenomena called a Super Blue Blood Moon.

In India, the eclipse will start around 05:18 pm IST. It will be complete at 06:21 pm and remain totally eclipsed till 07:37 pm. Then after, the total eclipse will end and the Moon will slowly come out of the shadow of the Earth, the partial eclipse will end around 08:41 hrs. The totality of the eclipse will last for about 1 hour and 16 minutes. In Asia, the last Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse happened on December 30, 1982, almost 35 years ago.

Timings for sighting the Supermoon in India are:

Mumbai

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:27

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 3 hours, 11 minutes

Delhi

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 17:53

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 3 hours, 45 minutes

Kolkata

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 17:16

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 4 hours, 22 minutes

Imphal

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 16:50

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 4 hours, 48 minutes

Guwahati

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 16:56

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 4 hours, 42 minutes

Chennai

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:04

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 3 hours, 34 minutes

Pune

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:23

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 3 hours, 15 minutes

Kochi

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:25

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 3 hours, 13 minutes

Bengaluru

Begins: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:15

Maximum: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 18:59 (1.32 Magnitude)

Ends: Wed, 31 Jan 2018, 21:38

Duration: 3 hours, 23 minutes