IKEA, the Swedish furniture giant, is set to expand its reach with online delivery services across Delhi-NCR. Discover how this step supports IKEA's growth strategy and plans for physical stores in the region.

IKEA is also preparing to open its first physical stores in the region

IKEA, the global Swedish furniture giant, is set to expand its presence in the Delhi-NCR region with the launch of online delivery services in early 2025. This move marks a significant milestone in IKEA’s strategy to bring its stylish, affordable furniture to more customers in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Online Delivery Service to Precede Store Openings

In an exciting development, IKEA’s online delivery service will begin before the opening of their first physical stores in the region. The Gurugram and Noida stores are still under construction, but online orders will be processed from a large 1.5 lakh square feet warehouse in Gurugram, in collaboration with Rhenus Logistics, a Germany-based company.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expanding Reach: Online Deliveries Now Available in Delhi-NCR

This expansion is a key part of IKEA’s long-term growth plan in India, following its success in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai. The Delhi-NCR area, with its booming real estate market and rising demand for high-end furniture, presents a perfect fit for the brand’s e-commerce strategy.

Currently, IKEA’s online delivery service operates in four Indian states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. As the fourth-largest furniture market globally, India plays a crucial role in IKEA’s overall sales, with e-commerce accounting for nearly 30% of its business in the country.

IKEA’s Ambitious Plans for Delhi-NCR

Along with online sales, IKEA is also preparing to launch its first physical stores in Delhi-NCR. The Gurugram store is expected to be the largest in the region, featuring a 4 lakh square feet retail space and a 1,000-seat restaurant offering both Swedish and Indian cuisine.

Meanwhile, construction of the Noida store began in September 2024, with the grand opening expected by 2028. This store will be part of a larger development in Noida, including a nine-story hotel, office buildings, and a sprawling IKEA store. The project, known as Lykli Noida, is set to become a major attraction, offering shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences, with an expected footfall of over 25 million visitors annually.

A Boost for Jobs and Investment in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed strong support for the Lykli Noida project, calling it a significant boost for job creation in the state. The investment in infrastructure and retail is expected to further solidify Uttar Pradesh’s position as an investment hub in India.

IKEA’s Expanding Footprint in India

With the addition of online deliveries to Delhi-NCR, IKEA is set to transform the way customers in the region shop for home furnishings. Coupled with the opening of two major physical stores, the brand is positioning itself as a leader in the growing Indian furniture market.