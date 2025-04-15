Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Safety concerns, dating fatigue, and a thirst for authenticity have driven droves of young adults to log off. Now, a new twist in the tale may explain why so many are abandoning the apps: their potential matches may already be married.

Dating apps were once hailed as the digital solution to finding love in a fast-paced world. But for many in Gen-Z and the Millennial crowd, the romance has fizzled. Safety concerns, dating fatigue, and a thirst for authenticity have driven droves of young adults to log off. Now, a new twist in the tale may explain why so many are abandoning the apps: their potential matches may already be married.

A recent YouGov and Institute for Family Studies survey of 2,000 Americans aged 18 to 39 reveals that 11% of married young adults are actively using dating platforms. That’s barely a gap from the 14% of unmarried young adults doing the same. For an app culture built on presumed singlehood, that number has raised more than a few eyebrows—and red flags.

The Digital Infidelity Dilemma

While the majority of dating app users under 40 are unmarried (76%), nearly 1 in 4 are married. The explanation is largely demographic—only one-third of young adults in this age group are married—but the trend remains unsettling for those seeking genuine romantic connection online.

What’s more troubling is the gender split. Married men are the most likely culprits, with 18% admitting to using dating apps, compared to just 6% of married women. The trend holds even among singles, but the gap narrows: 17% of unmarried men use dating apps, versus 11% of unmarried women.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Are Married People Doing on Dating Apps Anyway?

Surprisingly, it’s not always about romance or cheating. Among married app users:

38% say they’re just looking for friends, not affairs.

Others cite casual dating or emotional connection as motives.

Still, this raises the question: are these users being honest about their relationship status, or are they posing as single?

The survey didn’t dive into that, nor did it identify which apps married people frequent most. However, previous studies point to platforms like Tinder as being especially popular among those hiding wedding rings.

Money, Politics, and Parenthood: Who’s Most Likely to Stray?

The research also found that income plays a role—married individuals making over $100K annually are twice as likely to be using dating apps compared to those with lower incomes. Meanwhile, political leanings don’t seem to draw a clear line: young married Republicans (15%) and Democrats (14%) are almost equally represented. Curiously, married independents show near-zero presence on dating platforms.

Also noteworthy: married parents are more likely to be swiping than child-free couples. Whether this reflects loneliness, stress, or a search for connection beyond the parental role isn’t clear—but it hints at deeper emotional undercurrents.

Do Married People Have More “Success” on Dating Apps? Apparently, Yes

Here’s a plot twist—80% of married young adults who use dating apps report finding what they’re looking for. That’s double the success rate of their unmarried peers (39%). The reason? Married users aren’t typically chasing commitment. Whether they’re after validation, flirtation, or friendship, they seem to get it.

But there’s a cost: married app users report higher levels of life dissatisfaction than their non-swiping counterparts (19% vs. 8%). However, overall happiness and mental health scores remain relatively stable between the two groups.

Gen-Z’s Back-to-Reality Dating Trend

The findings add weight to a growing movement among younger adults who are ditching digital dating altogether. Many in Gen-Z are opting for more organic encounters—through friends, college, community events, and even churches. This shift isn’t just nostalgic—it may be smarter.

Data shows that couples who meet offline tend to report higher marital satisfaction than those who connect through apps. Maybe swiping right doesn’t always lead to lasting love.

Must Read: Why Sex Excites Only Till Honeymoon? Later Fades Away With Time: Understanding Pleasure