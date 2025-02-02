Home
Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Priyanka Chopra nails the chic airport look with an all-white co-ord set, blending style and comfort effortlessly. Take style notes from her latest fashion statement.

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport


Priyanka Chopra is known for her impeccable style, and her latest airport look is no exception. She nailed the all-white ensemble, effortlessly blending style and comfort, and setting new standards for airport fashion. Let’s dive into her look and grab some style tips from the fashion icon herself.

Priyanka served major lessons in monochrome fashion, rocking an all-white co-ord set that epitomized casual chic. Her outfit featured a breezy oversized cotton shirt, complete with full sleeves and delicate flower embroidery on the side. She kept it relaxed and stylish by leaving a few buttons undone, allowing her white bralette to peek through. Paired with matching shorts, the ensemble exuded effortless elegance and comfort.

Priyanka’s accessorizing game was on point, as always. She complemented her all-white look with white-rimmed oval sunglasses, a grey cap, golden hoop earrings, and grey loafers. To add a fun pop of color, she carried a stylish yellow handbag, demonstrating how the right accessories can elevate a simple outfit to the next level.

Her glam was nothing short of perfection. Priyanka opted for a soft nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a glowing highlighter. She finished the look with nude lips and let her luscious tresses flow freely, cascading effortlessly down her shoulders.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy. She recently completed filming for Citadel Season Two and has two exciting projects lined up: The Bluff and Heads of State. Currently, she’s working on her upcoming film SSMB29, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu and is directed by SS Rajamouli.

Style Tips to Steal

Priyanka’s airport look offers plenty of style inspiration. Here are a few tips to steal from her chic ensemble:

  • Monochrome Magic: Stick to one color for a sleek and polished look.
  • Breezy and Oversized: Opt for oversized shirts for a comfortable yet stylish vibe.
  • Pop of Color: Use accessories like a bold handbag to add a fun element to your outfit.
  • Effortless Glam: Keep makeup soft and natural for a fresh, glowing look.

Priyanka Chopra continues to inspire fashionistas around the world with her effortless style and chic ensembles. Whether she’s on the red carpet or at the airport, she never fails to make a statement.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

lifestyle Priyanka Chopra

