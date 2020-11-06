Joining the league of bigwigs is a model turned entrepreneur Taylor Shien. The bikini model has raised the bar universally be it modelling arena or beauty venture. Dermaclearskin.com Taylor has over 2M loyal Fanbase on Instagram courtesy of her curvaceous body, stupendous fashion sense, and of course her flawless skin.

They say your skin routine is a bank account, invest wisely. Every homo-sapiens knows this adage and abides by the same. In the entertainment and modelling industry, perfect skin carves a different niche for the models. We have seen lately loads of models have turned entrepreneurs by starting their clothing line, boutique, skincare products to name a few. Joining the league of bigwigs is a model turned entrepreneur Taylor Shien.

Taylor kick-started her career at the ripe age of 22 starring in Rick Ross' Maybach group. The association with Rick Ross condensed and eventually she went on to feature in multiple projects which include his award-winning album 'Mastermind'. The fame from the modelling career inspired Taylor to embark on this new journey of Boss Girl. The success bolstered Taylor and she entered the skincare industry with a bang.

Derma Clear Skin as the name suggests is all about clearing every pore, the dermatitis of your skin. Everybody has encountered acne issues and Taylor was no different. Taylor quickly realized that her problem is a mainstream problem for every aspiring model or for that matter of fact every woman irrespective of class, creed, sex. She introduced Derma clear skin as a skin booster to combat acne and berry skin. No wonder this quintessential product spiked in the market in a short period and Taylor was on cloud nine as her product served the purpose of flawless skin for women.

Taylor’s cutting edge formula for all skin imperfections bore fruit for her. The product is organic and vegan minus sulfate, gluten, paraben, and animal cruelty. Taylor has paved the way for aspiring entrepreneurs, models, and businesswomen how to rise to the occasion. Taylor expresses her gratitude towards the modelling career which helped her in amassing such a whopping loyal fanbase, this was not possible because of her shining image and reputation as an influencer.