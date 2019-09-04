Teacher's Day 2019: It is rightly said that there is no knowledge without a teacher, so we must acknowledge our teachers at least once a year. So on this teachers day, send wishes to your teachers in a unique way, send them beautiful Shayaries in your native language. Here we have top Shayari in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Marathi

Teachers day 2019: On this special occasion of teachers day you can send warm wishes to your teachers and can also wish them by sending Shayaries in your regional languages. Here we have created a perfect place for you, where you can find the best Shayari in your native language. There are so many Shayaries in different languages that you can share with people who guided you once in a lifetime, you can send them wishes in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Teachers day is one of the most important days for all the people in the world, the dates of celebrating this day may vary but every nation acknowledges their teachers once a year. Education is the only source of development to which the teachers of the country are directly responsible. Teachers are the reasons for shaping our future and understanding our present.

Teachers are the one who gives direction to career, we must understand how teachers put efforts for the development of the nation. So, it is our responsibility to make one day special for them and to acknowledge the best teachers in our life. It is not necessary that we wish to our school and college teachers, we can wish to the people who guided us in anyways. They might be our friends, colleagues, seniors, mentors or anybody.

Here are the top 5 Shayari in Hindi:

Here are the top 5 Shayari in English:

Here are the top 5 Shayari in Urdu:

Here are the top Shayari in Marathi: