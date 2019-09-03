Teachers Day 2019: This day is celebrated in India with all the craze and happiness, Teachers day is one of the days when the bond between the teacher and student Is cherished. Here are why we celebrate Teachers day.

Teachers Day 2019: Teachers day is celebrated in the remembrance of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was awarded Bharat Ratna, Scholar, first vice president of India. And he had also served for the country as the second president of Independent India. On his birthday, September 5 the bond between teachers and students are cherished and celebrated as teachers day. This day is celebrated in the whole country on the same day. Students acknowledge the hard work of the teacher that helps in shaping one’s life.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was known to grab global attention on Philosophy as he had done his masters in the field of Philosophy. He was also known for his writings especially the book called The Philosophy Of Rabindranath Tagore. He has been called to Oxford University and there he spent 16 years of life while teaching Traditional and regional ethics.

On this day people wish to all those who have been played as a teacher in their lives. It is the right time to acknowledge someone’s guidance. In schools and colleges, students prepare skits and perform for their teachers. They try to make the day special for their teachers and thank them for shaping their futures. On this day many organizations gave awards to the worthy teachers and acknowledge their hard work.

Since Satyug in India, the teachers were considered on top as they direct our future and nourish our childhood with knowledge. In India, the teachers stand before anyone else as they have an abundance of knowledge. The teacher of early days was also dedicated to making their students the best.

But now the scenario is little changed, people, forget to acknowledge the efforts of a teacher. The teachers are not leaving it more than a responsibility to which they are paid off. The education system turned to be a business and all are merchants here. But somehow on this day, people spread true feeling of acknowledgment.