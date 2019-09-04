Teacher's Day 2019: Teachers day is one of the most important days in Indian Calendar, on ths day we honour our teachers and give them a token of thanks for their selfless efforts.

Teacher’s Day 2019: Teachers Day is one of the precious days of Indian calendar as this day is celebrated to honour the teachers those guided us thought our life. The teachers are the most essential part of our life as there are responsible to shape our future and to secure are present. undoubtedly, teachers gave us moral values and gave us the direction to grow in a particular field. In Bollywood, there are many films that have been made on teachers to showcase how the values given by teachers are so important.

The are several films in Bollywood that shows the current and earlier scenario of teacher and also shows the teacher and student bonding. There are many films in which the teachers have been shown in a fully responsible character to develop a child. There are many biopics on successful people and in that biopics, there are teachers who take them to that level such as Marry Kom and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Let’s talk about Bollywood films that defines the best storyline for showing the student-teacher relationship. These Bollywood films are one of the films that played very well on box-office as well as they left the impression on the heart of people.

1. Taare Zameen Par: In the film, Aamir Khan played a lead role as an art teacher, he met a special case student in a boarding school. Darsheel Safari played that special case. Darsheel faced Dyslexia and due to which he was not able to read the text and he could not right properly. Nobody understands him and criticized him for everything, then Aamir Khan took the responsibility and help him to get rid of the disease.

2. Black: It was the rare dark film of that time, where Rani Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan played the lead roles, in the film Rani Mukerjee roped in the character of a blind girl and Amitabh Bachan played the character of his teacher. It was everything black for the blind person hence the film titled black.

3. Imtihaan: It is one of the famous films of Vinod Khanna that had been shot in 1974, The film is all about the ideal professor. Vinod Khanna played the lead role and roped as a professor alongside Tanuja and Bindu. In the film, the professor decides to build up a group of some students that bold enough in college. The film has a superhit motivational song called Ruk Jana Nahi.

4. Chak De India: This film is about the national game of India Hockey, the plot of the film revolves around the women hockey world cup. India sports federation didn’t allow the women hockey team to play the world cup as they are not worthy of it. Then Shah Rukh Khan came as a coach, who was former captain of Indian men hockey team. He prepared the team well and inspired them to win the world cup, because of the great coach the team got to taste the victory. The film was also a box-office success and liked by every Indian.

5. Aarakshan: It is the film against the pattern of coaching institutes that take a huge amount from students and gave nothing back to them. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how the business men take away the education system on a business level. In the film Amitabh Bachchan takes the responsibility to educate the needy students in a stable. So many businessmen tried to higher him and tried to destroy his stable coaching classes but he stands till the end.

6. Iqbal: The film is about a teenager who was not able to speak, but he was very good at Bowling. Nobody cared about him and his father criticized him for not doing household work and not helping him in the field. He tried to go to many coaching centers but nobody helped him. Later, Nasruddin Shah, who was a former bowler agreed to train him. With true guidance, the boy got selected in team India and played well.

7. Mohabbatein: It is one of the famous films of Shah Rukh Khan, the story depicts the rules of gurukul that was undertaken, Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan loved Amitabh’s daughter in the film but Amitabh Bachchan did not accepted them and mark it against the rule of Gurukul. Aishwarya Rai who played the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan died because of his father’s decision. Later Shah Rukh Khan guides his students about the importance of love.

8. 3 idiots: One of the favorite films of that year, this film is all about the situation of engineering colleges and the pressure of becoming doctor and engineer by the parents. Aamir Khan tried to aware people that we need to change the mindset through this film.

9. Main Hoon Na: In the film Shah Rukh Khan went to college at the age of 35, to complete his mission for India. There he got the support of the teacher that was played by Sushmita Sen.

10. Paathshala: In the film, Shahid Kapoor played the role of a teacher in boarding school, where the students faced torture by the administration regarding unnecessary fees and money.