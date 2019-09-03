Teachers Day 2019: In India students celebrate teachers day with full entertainment and happiness, here we have top 5 Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your teacher.

Teachers Day 2019: In India, people celebrated teachers day on September 5 with full joy and happiness on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a great scholar and second president of independent India. To honour him because of his great writings and education this day has been fixed to honour the teachers of India.

There are many films in Bollywood that are based on the important character of the teacher or the films that depict the relation of teacher and student. The best example of such films are Taare Zameen Par starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safari. There are many songs in Bollywood that you can dedicate to your teacher and thank them for their patience and responsibility.

1. Aao Bacho Tumhe Dikhaye: You have heard this a lot many times but have you ever thought that in this song how teachers made efforts to teach the students about the great leaders and great things of the country in the easiest way. The teacher develops your interest and teaches you everything. If somebody has ever made this for you than you are the luckiest one, so give it back to teacher and make him realize that you remember his or her efforts.

2. Aye Khuda: This is a song from Shahid Kapoor’s hit list, the song was listend in the film Paathshala. The film was all about how the institutes take money from the parents and return nothing to them. Shahid Kapoor performed as a teacher who resolved everything and becomes the savior of all the students.

3. Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke: It is one of the most inspirational songs from the film Imtihaan, The song is all about the inspiration that the person cannot stop and cannot accept the failure he should fight till the end. The song is full of motivation that can lead you to work harder and harder.

4. Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi: This song is one of the oldest songs that was sung by the student for the teacher who is away from them. They are expecting that their teacher will send a letter which will carry a notice for all of them. It is a sweet old track which was added to share the bond of students with there teacher.

5. Kholo Kholo Darwaaje: This song belongs to forever favorite films that are Taare Zameen Par, this song played in the film when Aamir Khar gets to enter into the film. He played the role of the teacher in the film where he gets entered by wearing a dress of jocker. The students got shocked to see a teacher like him. But later he gained the confidence of every student.