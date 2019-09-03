Teachers Day 2019: This is one of the most important day's of Induan calendar as it is celebrated to acknowledge Teacher and student relation. Here are Wishes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Facebook and Whatsapp Status to celebrate the day.

Teachers Day is celebrated in India on September 5, to cherish the determination of the teachers. It is the time when we can give a token of thanks to our Teachers. So on that special occasion, we draft this article for you that include Wishes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Facebook and Whatsapp Status.

When we talk about teachers it gave us images of a lady in saree holding scale, chalk, duster and a notebook. But in real life there are many teachers that we met during the phases of like, it could be your parents, mentors, seniors, coach, trainer or anyone else. So on this occasion, we should not forget about the people who played an important role in shaping our future.

This occasion is celebrated in many countries on different dates to honor the teachers and to acknowledge their work. The teachers are responsible for the bright future of the student as well as the bright future of the nation. We learned what our teacher taught us since childhood and see the world through their vision.

The teachers are the blessings given by God and we should be glad that once in a lifetime we get that person who guided us in the right direction. In India, this day is celebrated on September 5 on the birth anniversary of former president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr. Savepalli wrote many books and was a scholar since long. His writings were admired by many and hence known as one of the best teachers.

You can give surprise to your school time teachers by sending them wishes on Whatsapp, Facebook, SMS. Your message can make their day. In schools, children use to prepare skits, drama, play and sing a song for their teachers and enjoy the grand celebration of teachers day. In colleges as well students make their faculty members feel special.