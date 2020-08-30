Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making 'toys for the world' and highlighted the ability of India to become a 'toy hub'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme, talked about making ‘toys for the world’ and highlighted the ability of India to become a ‘toy hub’.

PM Modi said that there had been a rich tradition of local toys in the country, there were many talented and skilled artisans who possessed expertise in making good toys. He said that toys were very important for the development of children, even Rabindranath Tagore had spoken about the importance of toys. He added that India had the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world.

He said that surprisingly global toy industry was over Rs 7 lakh crores, however, India’s share in the global industry was very small. He said that it was not right for India to have such a small share, India had to work towards improving this. He urges our start-ups to ‘Team up for Toys’, this also matched the call for Vocal for Local.

Also read: PM addresses 68th edition of his monthly programme Maan ki Baat on caution amid festivities

Also read: Unlock 4: Schools, colleges to remain closed, metros can resume. Know what’s open, what’s not

The Prime Minister also talked about developing toy clusters in India to make the nation a toy hub. He said that some parts of India developing also as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys, like Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, there were many such places and he could count many names.

Earlier this month, the Prime minister said that the nation now needs to move forward with ‘Make for World’ mantra along with ‘Make in India’.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces September as ‘Nutrition Month’