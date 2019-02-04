This is the time of the year when love is in the air. As Valentine’s week is around the corner, it’s the perfect occasion to make your loved ones feel extra special. Right after Chocolate Day, there comes Teddy Day on February 10. Surprise your loved one on this day with a sweet teddy placed next to him/her on the bed along with some sweet nothings scribbled especially for them. Won’t this gesture make their day memorable?

Teddy Day is celebrated by the young generation lovers on the 10 February and is the fourth day of the Valentine week. On this day, lovebirds – generally young couples – gift each other with stuffed, teddy bears with the intention of making one another feel good and soft. The day is also considered to be a big commercial event for greeting card companies, toy and doll stores.

Full of enthusiasm the teenage youth is ready to shower love on their loved ones and gift each other token of love. Surprise your loved one on this day with a sweet teddy placed next to him/her on the bed along with some sweet nothings scribbled especially for them. Won’t this gesture make their day memorable?

WhatsApp wishes and messages for you love:

You always there in my heart,

You always flow in my blood,

And I want to know that is my real-life teddy.

Happy Teddy Day.

I want to be with you forever…

and I love you more every passing moment.

Today, I just want to hug and say…

Happy Teddy Day.

I want to gift you a teddy bear

On this special occasion

To show you my love and affection for you…

Happy Teddy Day!

When everyone else has let you down, there’s always Ted!

I am thinking of someone cute and huggable—who is you! Happy Teddy Day!

I am gifting you my teddy…

Having a big heart stuffed in it.

Take care of it, as it is not a teddy,

It is my heart.

Happy Teddy Day.

Bears are just about the only toy that can lose just about everything and still maintain their dignity and worth. – Samantha Armstrong

Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are already stuffed with love.

Photo Messages:

