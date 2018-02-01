The Fisher Queen’s Dynasty’ by Kavita Kane is a well-told tale of regal Satyavati who is raised as a fisher-girl. The novel takes us through the trials and tribulations she faces and also the aggressive ambitions she has to become Queen. How does she become Queen? How manipulative does she get? What happens to the dynasty and her in the end? Author Kavita Kane has written a gem of a mythological novel.

Book name: The Fisher Queen’s Dynasty

Author: Kavita Kané

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 325

Price: Rs 350

The Mahabharata has a wonderful array of characters but not many have been explored to the fullest. Author Kavita Kane picks one such character – Satyavati – a fisher-girl who went on to become a queen and was responsible for the battle of Kurukshetra. People’s lives are not simple or straightforward and neither is Satyavati’s. Born a princess, raised a fisher-girl, her life is filled with dilemmas and conundrums and in her ambition and quest for power, she’s willing to brush aside all morals. She plots, schemes and manipulates those around her to take her rightful place as the Queen of Hastinapur.

Satyavati is intriguing and Kavita Kane has possibly penned her story not just to represent the woman’s side of the tale but also because she was integral to the Mahabharata which people are not aware of. The author doesn’t demonise the protagonist but gives us insight into what drove her every step of the way – Satyavati was a woman who used not just her mind but also her beauty and sensuality to manipulate men and was never ashamed by it.

The author writes:

“Satyavati realized the power of love and making love – a means to an end. First Parashar, then Shantanu; she had got what she wanted from both men. Some would deem it immoral, but virtue was a quality invented by men to suit their needs. If men could use women, why couldn’t it be the other way round? Sex and beauty were the weapons of seduction that she could, and had, wielded in conflict and contest.”

But Satyavati is not stone-hearted – she is vulnerable and her emotions overwhelm her many a time. She, in fact, is a bundle of contradictions and sadly, becoming queen doesn’t put an end her ambitions. Taking us through the rise and fall of Satyavati, the author provides us plenty of gripping drama and emotions to keep us hooked till the end. In the end, we find there is a regret but it is too late for the Queen.

The author writes:

“The reflection she could see of herself in the cold waters of the Ganga was blurred, but Satyavati could see her life clearly…”Narrating the story with vivid descriptions, Kavita Kane brings alive the mythological tale of Satyavati with the beautiful imagery that pops into your head as you read the book. She has explored the man-woman relationship through Satyavati and Shantanu and then Bhishm. These relationships have a resonance with relationships today, though their setting and situations may be different. Even Satyavati for that matter seems more like a modern-day woman in her thought process. Was she a feminist one wonders.

This is a novel that is worth the read because it is beautifully told by Kavita Kane and celebrates the life of a relatively unknown woman who changed the course of many lives in the Mahabharata.